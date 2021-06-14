When and where to watch the Nintendo Direct E3 stream

Nintendo will be streaming their E3 Direct across several platforms, so fans have plenty of options to catch the action.

E3 has already started off strong with big reveals from XBOX, Bethesda, Gearbox, Square Enix and other gaming companies. Fans were treated to an extended trailer for Battlefield 2042, an exciting reveal of Halo Infinite and a new Guardians of the Galaxy game from Square Enix. Nintendo’s spotlight should be just as hyped, with rumors of a Switch upgrade (as well as hopefully some news from Hyrule), so here is when/where to watch.

How can fans watch the Nintendo Direct and Treehouse?

The 2021 E3 Nintendo Direct and Nintendo Treehouse will officially kick off on Tuesday, June 15th at 12 PM EST or 9 AM PST. The event will be streamed on multiple websites and social media platforms.

YouTube is a great way to watch Nintendo Direct, since multiple channels will be streaming the presentation. Everyone from IGN to GameSpot to The Gaming Revolution will be showcasing Nintendo Direct. Each of these channels have different commentators with coverage before and after the event.

Outside YouTube, there are several other ways to watch Nintendo’s presentation. Multiple Twitch channels will be streaming the Nintendo Direct. The same goes for social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter.

Fans have many questions about upcoming games and projects, and hopefully Nintendo answers them in their showcase. One big rumor that’s been in the air is an upgraded version of the Switch.

Perhaps the biggest priority Nintendo fans have on their minds, though, is when they will finally hear anything about Breath of the Wild 2. The game was announced with a short trailer in 2019, but no updates have come out since. This trailer left fans with multiple questions (most notably why Hyrule Castle is now airborne), so hopefully Nintendo will give more information, or better yet, some gameplay.

Zelda isn’t the only franchise that fans want news on, though. Pokemon has two ambitious projects coming soon: the remakes Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl and the mysterious Pokemon Legends: Arceus. The latter looks to have some very different gameplay compared to past titles.

In addition to all these, Metroid Prime 4 was announced even earlier than the Breath of the Wild sequel, so hopefully an update on that project is mentioned in the Nintendo Direct. Fire Emblem is another franchise fans want news on, as there’s been a lot of clamor for a remake of Genealogy of the Holy War.

Edited by Gautham Balaji