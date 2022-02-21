When does the preload for Elden Ring start on Xbox?

Players are eager to get their hands on Elden Ring, the new action role-playing game from FromSoftware Inc., that releases on February 25. Those who have pre-ordered the game are looking to start the process of preloading it. Preloading the game ensures that it's ready to play the moment after release.

The good news is players on Xbox can do so right now, but other systems are not so lucky.

Players on Xbox are able to go in and preload their copy of Elden Ring right away

Xbox players with a digital copy purchased can simply go into the Xbox storefront on their system and download the game for preload. For those who are purchasing their pre-order as a physical copy, they can still preload the game by accessing the download through the Xbox app.

The download file right now for Xbox is 49.04 GB. This may change with a day one patch, however.

There is no official word on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 yet

At the current moment the only system with preload capability is the Xbox. (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

As of right now, there is still no official window announced where players will be able to go in and preload their game files. However, PlayStation Game Size on Twitter reported that Elden Ring would need 44.472 GB on the PlayStation 4, but this may or may not include a day one patch.

For now, PlayStation gamers should check periodically in the store to see if the game is available for preload.

Even players on PC do not have a set time announced yet

Unfortunately, the only system that has access to preload at this time is Xbox, as no official time period has been announced for PC to preload the game. While the exact time has not been announced, we know that the system requirements for PC states needing 60 GB of space for the game.

At this time, PC games should periodically check for updates to see when the preload is available.

Elden Ring is a large and beautiful game

Players will be able to explore a well crafted world with an amazing story in Elden Ring. (Image via FromSoftware Inc).

There have been reports that it'll take over 30 hours to play through Elden Ring's story. In addition to the length of the game and its rich gameplay, players can anticipate this file size to grow over time.

Still, one should try to get a head start and get the game preloaded to start right at midnight on February 25.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul