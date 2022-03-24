How to find the Icon Shield in Elden Ring

Like Focus Points and Stamina, Health is a commodity in Elden Ring. A player's journey in the game ends if their Health drops to zero.

Chugging a Crimson Tear Flask or using a Faith-based incantation is a great way to refill it, but those options are limited.

Very few items provide sustainable healing to the player. There are even fewer that provide healing over time. That’s why equipment such as the Icon Shield in Elden Ring are incredibly useful to have.

The Icon Shield is a Greatshield that heals the player by a small amount over time. It also has great defensive stats. Wielding the Icon Shield is a good way to keep players healthy during long fights.

The Icon Shield can be found in Elden Ring's Altus Plateau

Obtaining the Icon Shield in Elden Ring means venturing into Altus Plateau, deep into woods where Death Blight is commonplace.

To reach Altus Plateau, activate the Lift of Dectus. Alternatively, you can go left of the lift and traverse the Ruin-Strewn Precipice, where Magma Wyrm Makar dwells.

Regardless of which path you choose, you’ll head in the same direction: northeast, to the nearby minor Erdtree and the woods surrounding it.

Climb hills and mountains to get a lay of the land. If you’re leaving the Lift of Dectus, travel the roads northeast directly to the minor Erdtree.

The location of the shield (Image via EternityInGaming/YouTube)

The woods around the minor Erdtree is home to strange cult-like worm creatures. These Wormfaces cause Death Blight with their spit and smoke. Even worse, at the base of the minor Erdtree is a giant Wormface (boss fight). Unfortunately, you’re heading in the same direction. However, you can ignore the creature completely.

To the east of the minor Erdtree are the Woodfolk Ruins. North of Woodfolk Ruins is another ruined building. Inside are enemies that can slow your movement. Run inside and pick up the Icon Shield off a corpse near the entrance.

Equipping the Icon Shield in Elden Ring requires 22 Strength, which is a fairly heavy investment for spellcasters and is better suited for melee builds. It also scales strictly with Strength. Wielding the Icon Shield heals three Health per second.

It should be noted that the Icon Shield’s special effect does not stack and does not increase when upgraded. This means obtaining two (and dual-wielding) will not double the healing.

Moreover, it doesn’t come equipped with any skills, allowing you to use your main hand's skill without activating the secondary.

