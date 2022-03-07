Top 5 katanas in Elden Ring and where to find them?

Katanas are one of the best and most fun weapons that are available to players in Elden Ring. These weapons are incredibly versatile and can be used in various situations by different characters.

The requirements for these weapons are also quite low. Therefore, most of them can be picked up very early in the game. However, the primary issue that happens with the weapon is that the raw physical damage on them is quite low.

So, understanding the movement pattern of enemies and landing multiple hits in a short duration is vital for achieving success.

Best katanas available for players to chase in Elden Ring

1) Uchigatana

The Uchigatana is the most accessible katana in the entire game (Image via Elden Ring)

The most common katana available to players within Elden Ring is Uchigatana. It is easy to use, has a decent range, and does quite a lot of physical damage. The weapon also does a good amount of bleed damage and thus is extremely valuable against even the hardest of bosses.

Location: Found on a corpse in Deathtomb catacombs, starting weapon for the Samurai class.

2) Meteoric Ore Blade

The Meteoric Ore Blade is good against mobs but struggles against bosses (Image via Elden Ring)

If players are looking for a katana that does magic damage, then this is their weapon of choice. The Meteoric Ore Blade is quite unique and is very good for crowd control.

Its special attack releases a gravity slam that can draw in enemies all around the weapon and deal magic damage. The issue is that this attack does not do well against bosses, making it less effective in challenging fights.

Location: Can be found inside a small cave at the Caelid Waypoint Ruins

3) Rivers of Blood

Rivers of Blood is one of the best katanas for PvP purposes (Image via ChaseTheBro/Youtube)

If players are looking for a katana that can be extremely good for PvP purposes, then Rivers of Blood is their go-to weapon. When used, the katana releases slashing attacks infused with blood.

These slashes do insane damage to enemies and can build up the bleed status effect extremely quickly. However, the weapon lacks physical damage, making it less effective against PvE enemies in the game.

Location: Defeat Bloody Finger Okina at Mountaintops of the Giants

4) Moonveil

The Moonveil is extremely strong, but the high FP cost can often offset its damage (Image via Arekkz Gaming/Youtube)

Moonveil is another katana available to players that scale off Intelligence. However, it also requires strength alongside dexterity to be used. While this weapon also has low physical damage, the magic damage that it does more than makes up for it.

The only issue is that the FP cost that is required to use the magical spells is extremely high, rendering the usage of this weapon a bit tricky in sustained fights.

Location: Defeat Magma Wyrm in Gael Tunnel (Caelid)

5) Hand of Malenia

Hand of Malenia is extremely good but is quite hard to obtain (Image via Elden Ring)

Hand of Malenia is probably one of the best katanas available to players in the game. This weapon has the second-highest physical damage amongst all others within its class.

The weapon also has a special attack that releases whirlwinds like slashes on an enemy, making the task of stacking bleed very easy. Therefore, it is tailor-made for bosses and can be used throughout without a single worry.

The only issue is that the procedure for obtaining this weapon is also the hardest amongst all others and cannot be obtained until very late in the game.

Location: Defeat Malenia, Blade of Miquella boss fight

