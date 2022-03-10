Top 5 armor in Elden Ring and where to find them

Elden Ring is filled with brilliant armor for players to collect while exploring the Lands Between. While some can be obtained after defeating major bosses, others can be found on corpses in secret locations.

However, every armor set in the game has certain stats that need to be checked before donning it. While some provide physical damage negation, others give immunity to poison and blight.

Top armor that players should chase in Elden Ring

There are a few armor sets that are quite good in almost every situation within the game. The only issue is that most of them are locked behind challenging fights and players will need to spend a significant amount of time to obtain them.

1.Raging Wolf Armor

The Raging Wolf set is a really good medium weight armor to obtain (Image via Elden Ring)

This is the flagship armor of Elden Ring and requires a lot of work to obtain. However, it is also one of the best armor available to players. It is a medium weight armor and therefore, idoes not put a lot of strain on maximum equip load.

It provides physical resistance of around 29.3 and magic resistance of 22.1, which are definitely decent. The only issue is that its immunity to poison and blights is 77, which is quite low.

Location: Obtained after defeating Vargram the Bloody Wolf in Royal Capital as part of a quest in Volcano Manor.

2. Crucible Tree Set

The Crucible Tree Set is quite good in terms of stats (Image via FightinCowboy/Youtube)

The next armor on this list is the Crucible Tree Set. This is a really good armor as it provides 38.3 physical resistance along with immunity of around 120. The resistance to magic provided by this armor is around 28.2, which is quite high.

The armor, however, weighs 36.9 units, which can be an issue unless players are using the arsenal charm.

Location: Found in Deeproot Depths.

3. Malformed Dragon Set

The Malformed Dragon Set can be obtained from Crumbling Farum Azula (Image via Game Guides Channel/Youtube)

This is another really great armor that players can obtain in the game. The armor has a physical damage negation of 36.7, which is lesser than the Crucible Tree Set.

However, the Malformed Dragon Set provides immunity of 135 and robustness of 181, which is definitely higher than the previous entrant.

Location: Drops from the the Malformed Knight in Crumbling Farum Azula.

4. Banished Knight Set

The Banished Knight Set is quite good, but is extremely RNG based (Image via DM Magician/Youtube)

The Banished Knight Set is arguably one of the best armor sets in the entire game. It provides 39.3 physical damage negation, 147 immunity and 208 robustness.

There is no-doubt that players will become really durable once they equip this armor set. The only issue is that it is a bit difficult to obtain on account of RNG drops.

Location: Farmable from Banished Knights in Stormveil Castle.

5. General Radahn Set

The General Radahn set is the best one in the game (Image via Elden Ring)

This is arguably the best armor set that is available to players in the game. The General Radahn Set provides an all-round utility starting from physical damage negation (41) to robustness (235).

However, it is a heavyweight armor and requires using the arsenal charm to ensure the total equipment weight remains around medium.

Location: Obtained from the Roundtable Hold after defeating Starscourge Radahn in Caelid.

