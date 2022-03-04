How to obtain the Raging Wolf Armor in Elden Ring?

The Raging Wolf Armor is arguably one of the most sought after armor sets within Elden Ring. This is because it is the flagship armor of the game and is arguably one of the best looking sets that is currently available to players.

The issue, however, is with the fact that the Raging Wolf Armor set is extremely difficult to obtain. In fact, players will have to progress quite a lot in the game before even starting the quest.

Unfortunately, as of now, there is no known method to reach the required areas before spending atleast around 50 to 60 hours in the game. Obviously, this is the amount of time that needs to be spent if players feel like rushing for this armor set.

Step-by-Step guide for obtaining the Raging Wolf Armor set in Elden Ring

The Raging Wolf Armor set was provided to players back during the network beta test as part of a starting class. In fact, it was called the Bloody Wolf class and was similar to that of the current class Vagabond.

Thus, many players felt that the Bloody Wolf class would be one of the starting classes and players would get to spend some time with that armor set right when the game launches. It seems that is not the case, as the Bloody Wolf class was not only removed in the final version, the armor set has been tied to a few late-game quests.

VOXEL! 🇺🇦 @voxsouls this is the perfect explanation as to why i've been using the raging wolf armor nonstop in elden ring this is the perfect explanation as to why i've been using the raging wolf armor nonstop in elden ring https://t.co/GXDL3Mjep9

Obviously, it is of no surprise that players have been hunting for that armor set right from the beginning, especially since it is the flagship armor of the game.

Guide to acquire the Raging Wolf Armor set

1) Reach Volcano Manor on Mt Gelmir and talk to Lady Tanith

Obtain the drawing room key from Lady Tanith (Image via Elden Ring)

2) Obtain the Drawing Room key from her and open the second door to the left hand side of the passage

Enter the drawing room and reach for the table (Image via Elden Ring)

3) Collect the items on the table, one of which is a letter

Obtain the first letter (Image via Elden Ring)

4) Look for the red marker near Warmaster's Shack in Stormhill

Look for the red mark as shown in this image (Image via xGarbett/Youtube)

5) Kill Knight Istvan by interacting with the red marker.

Defeat Istvan (Image via xGarbett/Youtube)

6) Go back to the manor and talk to the queen

Talk to the queen for the second time (Image via Elden Ring)

7) Go back to the drawing room and pick up another letter

Pick up the second letter from the table (Image via Elden Ring)

8) Go to the red marker very close to Volcano Manor and kill Rileigh

Kill Rileigh (Image via Elden Ring)

9) Go back to the manor and talk to Bernahl (the huge knight sitting near the table in the drawing room)

Talk to Bernahl (Image via Elden Ring)

10) Travel to Royal Capital and defeat Vargram the Raging Wolf and Errant Sorcerer Wilhelm

Fight against the two enemies in the Royal Capital (Image via xGarbett/Youtube)

11) The Raging Wolf Armor is provided as a reward for this fight

The armor is provided as a reward right after the fight (Image via Elden Ring)

It is vital to mention that every time players go to pick up a letter, they should talk to Bernahl. If someone does not exhaust his voicelines post the second letter, gamers will need to talk to him, reset at the site of grace and talk again until he gives the letter to trigger step 10.

It is also vital to mention that players should not kill Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy before doing this quest as it can block it from progressing.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul