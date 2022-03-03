How to get the Godskin Apostle armor set in Elden Ring

Elden Ring completionists will want to hunt down every piece of loot, including armor, found in the game.

One of the armor sets that is the hardest to find is the Godskin Apostle armor set. To obtain it, players will have to make their way through the treacherous interior of the Divine Tower of Caelid in the Dragonbarrow region.

In order to obtain the Godskin Apostle armor set, players need to defeat a boss of the same name. Defeating that boss will drop the entire set and reward players with light armor that can keep the Tarnished's Equip Load at a minimum.

How to obtain the Godskin Apostle armor set in Elden Ring

While the Godskin Apostle boss can be found in multiple locations, only the one located in the Divine Tower of Caelid will drop its armor set when bested by one of the Tarnished.

From the Dragonbarrow West Site of Grace, players need to travel northeast to find the Divine Tower of Caelid. The tower doesn't have a normal entrance. Players will need to use their platform skills to make it in.

A look at the Divine Tower of Caelid on the Elden Ring map (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

This makes Torrent a good choice when arriving at the Tower. Players need to get on the horse and jump onto the large root coming out of the ground. From there, players need to double jump with Torrent to the nearest ledge.

The ledge has an enemy on it, so players should be prepared to fight. Once the enemy is taken care of, players need to follow the ledges and climb the ladders to enter the Divine Tower of Caelid.

Once players are inside, they will need to descend within the tower. There are a series of drop downs that players can navigate. Players simply need to simply fall from ledge to ledge, carefully, to reach the bottom.

The Godskin Apostle boss is waiting there. Its attacks range from a fireball to a lunging stab with its weapon. The attacks are very powerful, but are quite obvious and should be easy to dodge.

A player battles the Godskin Apostle in Elden Ring (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

Ranged attacks work best against Godskin Apostle, as being up close and personal can be dangerous. Each attack will leave this Elden Ring boss open for attacks from the player, so hit it a few times before retreating, if the players are using melee or they can unload from a distance.

When the boss goes down, players will be notified that they have received the Godskin Apostle armor set. This includes a hood, robe, bracelets, and trousers for players to wear.

Edited by Mayank Shete