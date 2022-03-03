How to get Radahn's armor set in Elden Ring

Elden Ring has many different powerful weapons and armors. Players need to constantly upgrade their current armor and weapons and collect new ones in order to easily progress through the game. There are a number of armors that players can wield in Elden Ring. One of these armor sets is called the General Radahn set. It is a powerful multi-armor piece set that can make the in-game character much stronger by equipping all of the pieces. Here is where players can get it.

How to collect the General Radahn set in Elden Ring

Armor sets in Elden Ring comprise 4 pieces of armor. These pieces include helm, chest armor, leg armor and gauntlets. The General Radahn set is a powerful set that greatly amplifies the character's Robustness stats. However, before players are able to collect this powerful armor, they first need to defeat Starscourge Radahn in combat. The fight is not easy and players need to be prepared.

Defeating Starscourge Radahn

Fighting Starscourge Radahn is the only way for players to be able to obtain the General Radahn armor set. (Image via Elden Ring)

First, players should locate Starscourge Radahn. He can be found inside of the boss portal at Redmane Castle in Caelid. Inside Redmane Castle, there is a festival going on where the participants get to fight Starscourge Radahn. Defeating this boss is not easy, but there are a few tips that can make it a bit easier for the player.

It is not recommended to use any summoning for this battle, as it will just make Starscourge Radahn have even more HP.

Players should try using a bleed effect. A weapon that applies the bleed effect can be extremely potent against Starscourge Radahn.

If the player is able to cause Starscourge Radahn to stagger, they should hit him as quickly as possible in the head for extra damage.

Players should make sure they use Torrent in this battle. Torrent is very important in closing the gap during phase 2 of the fight. Being able to avoid the devastating fire attacks can help players seal the deal and end the fight.

If using a shield, players should use a greatshield, as other shields will drain the players stamina too much to be able to fight back.

After defeating Starscourge Radahn players can buy the armor set

Players can return back to Roundtable hold in order to claim their prize, for a price. (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

Once players manage to take out Starscourge Radahn, players will be able to return to the Roundtable Hold and speak with Enia. She will be able to allow the players to purchase the entire set, which can be bought for a total of 36000 runes. This armor will be worth it for players as it will greatly improve their character's robustness and help them out a lot in future battles.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Mayank Shete