Top 5 weapons for end-game content in Elden Ring and where to find them?

Elden Ring is filled with a variety of end-game weapons for players to use. These weapons are extremely powerful and scale very well when upgraded to the highest level.

The weapons, however, are not just good in terms of physical damage, but have some really good skills as well as passives. One of the best things about these weapons is that players can hunt for them right from the beginning of the game and start working on the stats required at level 1 itself.

Cameron @Cfairchild381 My Uchigatana +24 is going to carry me through all of elden ring. I am stubbornly committed to the least intricate build possible and getting wrecked for it My Uchigatana +24 is going to carry me through all of elden ring. I am stubbornly committed to the least intricate build possible and getting wrecked for it

Either way, it is vital to mention that just because these weapons are good does not mean that they are the final choice in any given circumstance. There are other weapons as well that will work equally well. Elden Ring by any means does not force players to use anything particular, which is one of the most beautiful aspects of the game.

Every end-game weapon worth chasing in Elden Ring

FightinCowboy @Fightincowboy Couldn't resist doing some numbers tests for the upcoming strength build and I've come to the conclusion that out of all the Colossal weapons, the Berserk tribute Greatsword has the 3rd highest pure AR at 844 and is the strongest of all the colossal swords. Couldn't resist doing some numbers tests for the upcoming strength build and I've come to the conclusion that out of all the Colossal weapons, the Berserk tribute Greatsword has the 3rd highest pure AR at 844 and is the strongest of all the colossal swords. https://t.co/qRpkNYPhkQ

1) Bloodhound's Fang

The raw damage of Bloodhound's Fang accompanied with its passive makes it a must pick for end-game (Image via Elden Ring)

This is arguably one of the best weapons that players can consider using within the game. Not only can the weapon be obtained early, but it also has minimal stat requirements.

Apart from that, the weapon has the bleed status effect as a passive, which is by far one of the most powerful skills to possess in the game. Bleed can eat away a significant portion of a boss's health bar in an instant.

Finally, the physical damage on the weapon is quite good as well, making it a really powerful all-round weapon that players can use.

Location: Defeat Bloodhound Knight Darriwil

2) Golden Halberd

Golden Halberd can practically out damage almost 95% of the weapons in this game (Image via Elden Ring)

Halberds in this game are not very good, but the Golden Halberd is definitely an exception. This weapon is not just good, but it is a monster.

The Golden Halberd can hit like an absolute truck and the charged attack on it is almost unfair against bosses. The weapon also has pretty good range and very few weapons in the game can come close to its raw power.

Location: Defeat the Tree Sentinel in Limgrave

3) Lusat's Glintstone Staff

The insane scaling of Lusat's Glintstone staff in Elden Ring makes it a weapon worth using in the end-game (Image via The Real Godzilla/Youtube)

Players who are looking to become a mage that can one shot any boss in the game will have to obtain Lusat's Glintstone staff for sure. Firstly, the scaling on this weapon is absolutely insane.

Secondly, the weapon provides a damage boost to every sorcery, which comes in extremely handy against tanky bosses. Finally, the weapon gets a 413 scaling once players increase their intelligence beyond the 80 mark, which is extremely high.

Location: Defeat Nox Swordstress and Nox Priest in Sellia, Town of Sorcery

4) Uchigatana

Uchigatana is a simple and versatile weapon that is enough to carry players throughout the game (Image via Elden Ring)

Just because Uchigatana is obtained in the early game, there is no reason to believe it is a bad weapon. This is perhaps one of the most trustworthy weapons to use till the very late game.

Apart from the fact that the weapon has the bleed status effect as passive, the weapon is extremely fast. There are some really good Ashes of War to pair with it as well, to make it even stronger.

Lastly, if players are playing the Samurai class, they can dual wield the weapon, which is currently one of the most broken builds to use in the game.

Location: Picked up from a corpse at Deathtouched Catacombs, starting weapon for Samurai class

5) Greatsword

Greatsword is a simple weapon, but its damage output is terrifying (Image via Caspahz/Youtube)

The last weapon on this list is going to be none other than the holy grail of all strength builds in the game, the Greatsword. While there are other fancy weapons like the Starscourge Greatsword and the Maliketh's Black Blade, all of them fall short in front of the raw power of this weapon.

Apart from boasting really high scaling, the weapon has insane base physical damage. This weapon does not require a lot of thought to use, as it is simply a great weapon that can melt bosses under any given condition.

It is something that both new players as well as veterans will enjoy and should consider using as part of their strength or quality builds.

Location: Looted from a caravan in Caelid

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

Edited by R. Elahi