Elden Ring player shows tricky solution of how to obtain the larval tear in Limgrave

Elden Ring is not known for things that are easy to kill, be it the general environment or the bosses. The latest release of FromSoftware continues on the same path as the previous soulslike games. In comparison, mobs are perhaps the easiest to kill among most things in the game. However, the softest targets can often hide something insidious as discovered by a player.

Since its release, the game has been successful and has become the largest gaming IP since 2016. Gamers and critics have loved it, and despite its challenging nature, there has been no shortage of players. Among other things, the game also contains gigantic bears.

For a layman, encountering one in the game can become a challenge if the player doesn't know how to tackle it. The difficulty increases when the bear comes off as something that is supposed to be easy to kill. However, doing so is extremely rewarding for the player.

Elden Ring player gets jumped by giant bear out of a mob

The incident took place in Limgrave, which is the map's starting point. It's the first accessible area that is available to all the players. Like others, the player calls their horse and rides over a cliff to meet a mob.

Disposing of the mob should be straightforward. The clip is part of a walkthrough from YouTuber Burche. The player attacks the mob and reduces its health to the point of finishing it off. Incidentally, this mob is a particular undead soldier that changes into a lesser runebear.

While the lesser runebear spawns in place of the slain undead soldier and retains its remaining health, it changes its attributes. It tries to cause damage to the player and grabs to cause some more damage. The enemy patrol makes the situation no easier, as it tries to get rid of the player along with the bear.

However, the player in the clip finally manages to get the better of both the bear and the enemy patrol. In general, killing bears can be a tricky activity. If a player gets caught in their attacks, it can cause massive damage.

This is also the part where the Elden Ring player gets a larval tear. Larval tears are essential for players, as later in the game, this material is required by players if they want to respec their characters.

Players can reset their character stats when they respec a character. Without a larval tear, respeccing isn't possible in the game.

There are several locations where the item can be found. If players want to find a larval tear in Limgrave, killing this lesser runebear disguised as an undead mob is the only option a player has.

