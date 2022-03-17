×
"Malenia body pillow": Elden Ring fans discuss non-gaming areas where Bandai Namco could expand the IP in future

Elden Ring fans are making strange predictions regarding the IP's future (Image via FromSoftware)
Arka "Biasedguy" Sarkar
ANALYST
Modified Mar 17, 2022 10:38 AM IST
Feature

Elden Ring is officially the biggest new Intellectual Property (IP) in gaming since The Division in 2016. Bandai Namco and FromSoftware have reportedly sold 12 million copies worldwide in less than a month. Metacritic has rated the game at 97, which is simply stellar, and fans have poured their love all over the world.

Worth pointing out from the ELDEN RING sales performance press release: FROM and Bandai Namco are apparently looking into expanding the IP beyond just games https://t.co/2kffvdnU7n

Aside from the game itself, the IP has a value of its own. If Bandai Namco is to be believed, there could be possible development of the IP in non-gaming areas. Unfortunately, the Japanese publishers haven't stated which non-gaming avenues they would consider.

This has led to some hilarious and engaging responses from fans on social media. While some ideas are bizarre, others are exciting suggestions that could become a reality in the future.

Elden Ring fans make curious non-gaming areas where the IP could be developed in the future

Fans have unlocked their creative side in deciding on non-gaming areas where Bandai Namco could take their IP in the days to come.

Out of all, cereals seem to be the unlikeliest of things that could be associated with the game. Yet, it was suggested by one user.

@MenasLG Elden Ring cereals pls

Anime is something where Elden Ring could branch off in the near future. The origin of the game and its developers is also something that will likely fit perfectly with a show.

@Nibellion Elden ring animated series 🔥

One player asked for real-life figures from the game.

@Nibellion dog action figures https://t.co/m8jO4ccCCM

A Kart game - why not? If that happens, will driving them be as difficult as handling a souls-like game?

@Nibellion ELDEN KART。

Malenia from the game has garnered a good number of fans, one of whom is asking for a body pillow.

@Nibellion Malenia body pillow

Comics is another area that has been hinted at. Considering the origin of the game and its lore, a manga may be an accurate description if Bandai Namco ever decides to go on that path.

@Nibellion Like comics or animations?

Could fans get an Elden Ring piece from George R.R. Martin in the future? One fan certainly believes that would be the case.

@Nibellion You watch, we'll get a book (or series) from George R.R. Martin (so we'll never get the rest of Game of Thrones), and an HBO TV series.

A series can't be ruled out if Bandai Namco decides to follow in the footsteps of CD Projekt Red and The Witcher.

@Nibellion Hey @TheRock its time for the netflix show

As far as cryptocurrency and NFTs are concerned, there are people both for and against it.

@Nibellion Oooh NFTs!
@Nibellion please no nfts
The ultimate decision will depend on Bandai Namco as the publisher of Elden Ring. Whichever area they expand to will surely be exciting for the fans as they will get parts from their beloved game in the realms of reality.

Edited by Shaheen Banu
