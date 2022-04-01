Where to get the Taker's Cameo Talisman in Elden Ring

Players looking for one of the many health steal items in Elden Ring will definitely want to consider picking up the Taker's Cameo Talisman when they get the chance.

However, as opposed to other talisman items available in the game, the Taker's Cameo Talisman is much harder to acquire. Instead of searching an area and getting past a barrier, players must complete quests for the Volcano Manor faction to get the talisman.

Lady Tanith runs this aspect of the game from her seat in the mansion, and she is also the one who will reward the player. However, her requests must first be completed.

Location of the Taker's Cameo Talisman in Elden Ring

Head towards the Mountaintops of the Giants to find Juno. (Image via FromSoftware)

While the Taker's Cameo Talisman is technically found in the Volcano Manor within Elden Ring, players will need to make their way to the Mountaintops of the Giants to qualify.

This means there are plenty of hurdles to jump over, and players will need to get past some major story points. On top of that, two previous Volcano Manor requests must be fulfilled to get the third and final one.

Steps to obtain the Taker's Cameo Talisman:

Speak to Lady Tanith in the Volcano manor and accept her invitation.

Speak to Knight Bernahl in the next room and continue his quest chain.

On the third quest, players will be directed to a red mark on the map in the Mountaintops of the Giants.

This mark is next to the Shack of the Lofty on the frozen river area.

Players will need to summon the sign and defeat Juno Hoslow.

Upon their defeat, players can head back to Lady Tanith to get the Cameo Talisman.

This quest chain is long, so players should expect to get this item much later in the game if they want it for their build.

What does the Taker's Cameo Talisman do in Elden Ring?

Considering the origin of the Cameo Talisman, it only makes sense that the item would be based around gaining HP. Each time players defeat an enemy, they will be rewarded with HP. It's not quite lifesteal, but sustaining can still come in handy when exploring.

Rykard's Great Rune essentially has the same effect and will give players 185 HP for each enemy defeated. By mixing the two, players can heal extremely fast simply by taking out a few easy mobs in Elden Ring.

