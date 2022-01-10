Possible Elden Ring leak showcases character creator screen with impressive graphics 

Elden Ring is an upcoming game by From Software and Hidetaka Miyazaki that is set to be released on February 25, 2022. It is one of the most anticipated games of the current year.

However, despite the excitement, one of the biggest fears that several players have is that the game's graphics will be outdated. It seems that these concerns can be laid to rest as a possible leak showcases massive graphical enhancements in the character creation screen.

Elden Ring, like every other Soulsborne game, will have a detailed character creation option. If the leak is correct, then this will be the most detailed From Software game of all time with respect to graphical details.

Elden Ring leak showcases visual upgrades compared to predecessors

Elden Ring had a massive closed beta test back in November 2021. During that time, players got to witness the various mechanics, gameplay, bosses, items and even the visual esthetics of the game.

While players were impressed with most of the factors, they became annoyed with the graphical details of the game. They felt that From Software did not provide any graphical upgrades over games like Dark Souls and Bloodborne that came out in 2016 and 2014 respectively.

This led to a community-wide protest asking From Software to provide answers. However, the company did not respond to any of that. The biggest talking point was the fact that the game's graphics were compared to Bluepoint's Demon's Souls remake.

However, many within the community failed to realize that the Demon's Souls remake was released exclusively for PlayStation 5. Elden Ring, on the other hand, will be released on last generation consoles as well.

Eventually, after a lot of discussion, the community went silent as they realized From Software is not going to delay the game simply to upgrade graphics. It seems, though, that the developers managed to find a middle ground and upgrade the graphics without any delays.

A leak that surfaced a few days ago showcased the character creator section of the game. While the customization options were more or less the same as Dark Souls 3, the upgraded visuals stood out.

The details on the character features were drastically enhanced compared to any other game by From Software. While it might not be at the level of the PlayStation 5 exclusive Demon's Souls remake, it is definitely something that will make fans happy.

