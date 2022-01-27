RCE exploit found in Dark Souls could affect Elden Ring

Elden Ring's release date hangs in the balance after a massive glitch was discovered in FromSoftware's earlier release. PvP servers for Dark Souls 3, Dark Souls 2, and Dark Souls: Remastered are currently offline on PCs.

A glitch capable of giving a hacker complete control of a victim's PC was discovered in Dark Souls 3. Fans are concerned that this glitch is present in the Elden Ring.

What happened to Dark Souls?

Dark Souls @DarkSoulsGame PvP servers for Dark Souls 3, Dark Souls 2, and Dark Souls: Remastered have been temporarily deactivated to allow the team to investigate recent reports of an issue with online services.

Servers for Dark Souls: PtDE will join them shortly.



We apologize for this inconvenience. PvP servers for Dark Souls 3, Dark Souls 2, and Dark Souls: Remastered have been temporarily deactivated to allow the team to investigate recent reports of an issue with online services. Servers for Dark Souls: PtDE will join them shortly.We apologize for this inconvenience.

On Saturday, January 23, a Twitch stream by The__Grim__Sleeper was hijacked by an unknown party. Apparently, the hacker crashed the game remotely, opened Microsoft Powershell, and used it to read out a lengthy copypasta criticizing the streamer's Dark Souls skills.

This is possible thanks to a Remote Code Execution (RCE) glitch present in Dark Souls 3, which may also affect previous games and the upcoming release of Elden Ring.

Why did this happen?

Screenshotted from Discord

This post on the SpeedSouls' Discord suggests that the hacked stream was done not out of malice but with the intention of demonstrating the glitch to FromSoftware. The post states that the company has ignored the concerned party's warnings.

It implies that an on-stream hack is an escalation designed to bring attention to the issue. If true, it seems that their gambit was successful, as FromSoftware responded almost immediately to the issue.

It also states that the new title will suffer from the same issue at launch, making this a matter of immediate importance.

How will this affect Elden Ring?

ELDEN RING @ELDENRING



Thank you for your support over the past year. We hope you will enjoy what we have to show you in 2022. From twisted clay emerge wistful murmurs of voices on an eternal journey.Thank you for your support over the past year. We hope you will enjoy what we have to show you in 2022. #ELDENRING From twisted clay emerge wistful murmurs of voices on an eternal journey.Thank you for your support over the past year. We hope you will enjoy what we have to show you in 2022. #ELDENRING https://t.co/GBCrglvtiX

Currently, there have been no official statements regarding this critical flaw's effect on Elden Ring. If the RCE vulnerability is present in the upcoming game, it cannot responsibly operate online on a PC. The game's release has been delayed once before, pushed from January to February due to an increase in scale.

The RCE glitch could prompt another delay to this hotly anticipated title. On the other hand, the game is set to receive a day one patch. It is possible that the patch could address this issue or that a second patch could be added upon release.

Additionally, Dark Souls games have an active modding community, and some mods do exist to reduce glitches in the game. Blue Sentinel has already been patched to resolve the RCE defect, and a similar mod could emerge to ensure the safe operation of FromSoft's new title.

Also Read Article Continues below

It remains to be seen how FromSoftware will respond to this ongoing problem and whether it will affect the release of this hotly anticipated title.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha