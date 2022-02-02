How to play Dying Light 2 early?

Dying Light 2 is the first in a series of fascinating games that will be released in February. Techland's first game was a pleasant surprise, but the sequel seems to be much better, with an open environment that changes depending on whether players choose to be wicked or civil.

Techland has unveiled a comprehensive trailer for Dying Light 2 ahead of its release, which shows how the open-world free-running game performs on old-gen devices like the Xbox One and PS4. This game will be released in a few days, and Xbox players can use the New Zealand release time trick to acquire early access.

Steps to play Dying Light 2 early

Dying Light @DyingLightGame To make it a little easier, we created this map that will let you know at what time the game will become available to download in your region 🗺️. Check it out, get ready, and We really can't wait for #DyingLight2 , and we hope that neither can you!To make it a little easier, we created this map that will let you know at what time the game will become available to download in your region 🗺️. Check it out, get ready, and #StayHuman We really can't wait for #DyingLight2, and we hope that neither can you! 😍To make it a little easier, we created this map that will let you know at what time the game will become available to download in your region 🗺️. Check it out, get ready, and #StayHuman! 😎 https://t.co/CBFdE6NvGp

The game will be released in New Zealand at 00:00 NZDT on February 4. For the United States and the United Kingdom, this equates to 4:00 am PT, 7:00 am ET, and 11:00 am GMT on February 3. The game will officially launch in each zone at 00:00 local time for both PlayStation and Xbox, according to the series' official Twitter account.

If players don't want to wait, they can try to trick the system if they're a Microsoft player. The only way to play Dying Light 2 and acquire early access is to use the Xbox New Zealand release time trick. Readers can follow these steps:

Select Settings Click System Proceed to Language and Location Change Location to New Zealand Reset the Xbox console

Many users on Reddit are looking forward to using the tactic, which has previously worked with juggernauts like Battlefield 2042, Call of Duty Vanguard, and Forza Horizon 5. However, issues do occur, though they are uncommon.

The game will not be available on Xbox Game Pass. It may be added to the subscription service in the future, but unlike some other third-party games, it will not be available on day one. This may be a little upsetting for Microsoft customers, but readers can rest assured that February is still a great month for the service.

Also Read Article Continues below

This game is the long-awaited successor to Dying Light, a massive smash in 2015 that takes the open-world, free-running, zombie-slaying action-adventure game to new heights. Dying Light 2 is a huge game with hundreds of hours of content spread across a vast universe.

Edited by Siddharth Satish