Techland promises at least five years of content for Dying Light 2 with new stories, enemies and events

Dying Light 2's release date is getting closer day by day. Based on the developers' additional information, it's sure to excite fans even more.

The second instalment in the Dying Light series is being developed and published by Techland. The studio has managed to create a unique game in an oversaturated genre with the release of Dying Light. While many zombie-based games endorse gunplay and fighting, Dying Light sets a new path.

Dying Light @DyingLightGame



#DyingLight2 #StayHuman



youtu.be/2MD4gTitmzw Why did Aiden come to The City? What are his motives? His reasons? Find out more in our latest gameplay video! Why did Aiden come to The City? What are his motives? His reasons? Find out more in our latest gameplay video!#DyingLight2 #StayHuman youtu.be/2MD4gTitmzw https://t.co/dyFacg0kob

With Dying Light 2, Techland hopes to continue on the successful path created by the release. While the second instalment inherits the iconic parkour-based gameplay from the first, several upgrades are done. To make matters even more exciting, the game developers have conveyed their roadmap for the game's future.

Techland confirms at least five years of content for Dying Light 2

A few days earlier, Techland grabbed headlines by reporting how the sequel would have over 500 hours of gameplay. Due to the leaks of the achievements of the upcoming game, the 500-hour claim is debatable. But one thing's for sure is that Techland will not be basking in its former glory and already has plans to make Dying Light 2 bigger than ever.

As the company prepares for the game's global release on February 4, plans are also being made for post-launch content. According to an official tweet, several planned content will add a lot of value for all the players.

Dying Light @DyingLightGame

#DyingLight2 #StayHuman It all starts on release, but it's just the beginning! We're planning to keep enhancing the game with DLCs, challenges, stories, events, and more for at least 5 years, and that's a minimum! You sure won't be bored! It all starts on release, but it's just the beginning! We're planning to keep enhancing the game with DLCs, challenges, stories, events, and more for at least 5 years, and that's a minimum! You sure won't be bored!#DyingLight2 #StayHuman https://t.co/ppJvu2G1sm

According to the official roadmap, there will be a free faction DLC to start the Dying Light 2's journey. This will be followed by the first set of challenges scheduled for March, with the first event in April. The middle of the year will likely witness the first episode of DLC along with another set of challenges.

This isn't all, as Techland has promised at least five years of content support for the game. Players can expect to see new story expansions, events, and enemies throughout the next five years. This will help ensure that the game doesn't become boring and stays viable for years to come.

Also Read Article Continues below

It's to be noted that the upcoming DLCs will have both free and paid options. Further details on the forthcoming content are awaited, and it will be interesting to see what prices are put on the DLCs. However, if the second game is as good as the first, fans will surely not mind spending extra to increase its lifespan.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar