How long does Horizon Forbidden West take to beat?

Horizon Forbidden West is just a few weeks away from release and has even gone gold, so players will be able to continue Aloy's journey soon enough. But it may be essential to know how long the game takes to beat in a month full of notable titles.

Many of the games in February have some long play times that could take weeks to beat on their own. Dying Light 2 has nearly 500 hours of content for anyone that wants to be a completionist.

While Horizon Forbidden West will not get anywhere near that playtime, the game is undoubtedly still a time commitment.

How long it takes to beat Horizon Forbidden West

While the game isn't available to purchase and play just yet, there's an easy way to gauge how long it will take to beat Horizon Forbidden West. The director of Forbidden West, Mathijs De Jonge, has already given some insight into the game's length.

The upcoming sequel will supposedly be approximately the same length as Horizon Zero Dawn. This could mean in terms of the story and the side content as well.

With that information in mind, players can look into the "howlongtobeat" website that compiles data about playthroughs for nearly any game. Players can enter a poll for their own personal playtimes and details on the site, and then the numbers are averaged out. For Horizon Zero Dawn, the average main story length is about 22.5 hours.

Depending on the player and the difficulty of the playthrough, that could be shorter or longer. This can be translated over to Horizon Forbidden West, and players should expect the main story somewhere around 22 hours.

Of course, there is far more in the open world than main story missions, which will add another layer to the time played.

How long will it take to beat side content in Forbidden West?

Horizon Forbidden West will have plenty of side content. (Image via Sony)

On the same "howlongtobeat" site, there is plenty of information on the side content. Completing the main story and most of the extra content should take most players about 44 hours on average. If players want to get a completionist run and get the platinum trophy, they can expect 60-hour playtime.

Forbidden West may have some more content than Zero Dawn did. Whether that happens or not, the games will be similar and length, and that will leave some time for Elden Ring in the same month.

