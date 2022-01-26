Who is the voice actor for Aloy in Horizon Forbidden West?

Aloy has quickly become an iconic character for PlayStation exclusives, and part of that can certainly be attributed to her voice actor in Horizon Forbidden West or Zero Dawn. The convincing portrayal of Aloy certainly gave even more reason for the game to be nominated for Game of the Year in 2017.

When players jump into Horizon Forbidden West, or the original Zero Dawn game, the voice may be recognizable to players of all kinds. That's because the voice behind Aloy, Ashly Burch, has been tied to characters in games across the industry and on TV in some cases. In other words, there's no better actor for the main character of Horizon.

The voice behind Aloy in Horizon Forbidden West

Ashly Burch is the voice actor behind Aloy in Zero Dawn, and she returned as the voice for Horizon Forbidden West. In her initial performance of the character, she was given plenty of critical acclaim and was even nominated for Best Performance at the Game Awards in 2017. It would be hard to imagine Aloy with any other voice other than Ashly Burch's.

Players may also recognize Aloy's voice when they play either Horizon Game because of the extensive list of games Ashly Burch has been a part of. Many of them are major AAA games as well, so it's likely that most gamers have heard her performances at one time or another. Burch is also a part of plenty of TV series as well, so her credits are certainly long.

Some of the most popular games she has been a part of include Borderlands, The Last of Us, Life is Strange, and Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Of course, there are numerous examples aside from those, but those are some of her most recent or popular credits. With the release of Horizon Forbidden West in February, she can add another to the list.

When does Horizon Forbidden West Release?

The official release is almost here (Image via Sony)

Now that January is coming to a close, the wait for the next Horizon game is almost done. The official release date for Forbidden West is February 18, 2022. That leaves just a few weeks to pre-order or complete the previous game.

February itself is full of major releases such as Elden Ring and Dying Light 2: Stay Human. While those games also look fantastic, Forbidden West is sure to make a statement, especially with Ashly Burch as Aloy.

Edited by Siddharth Satish