What is the release date of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands?

Fans of Borderlands have the Tiny Tina's Wonderlands game to look forward to next, and like so many other games this year, the release window definitely has a lot of competition. Though it may be tough to choose between games, the Borderlands spinoff has a ton of potential to put up a good fight.

With 2021 behind us, the days are quickly ticking down on a lot of major releases, and there are only a couple of months left before players can start looting and shooting on a brand new map. As long as they haven't spent too much money on releases like Elden Ring or Horizon Forbidden West along the way, then the month of March looks like a fantastic time for more Borderlands.

Tiny Tina's Wonderland releases in March 2022

Players eagerly awaiting the arrival of the Borderlands spinoff can look ahead to March 25, 2022, which currently leaves only about two and a half months before fans of the franchise can jump back into action. Tiny Tina's Wonderland was first announced at E3 in 2021, so compared to many other releases in the AAA industry, there hasn't been a long wait at all for the new game.

For those that are itching to play the game before it officially drops in March, there is a precursor campaign that can be downloaded. The precursor is titled Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderland's One-Shot Adventure and was originally available in 2013. With the upcoming game arriving in March, this small campaign has been updated and still contains six classes players can utilize.

By the end of November 2021, the small campaign was available to download for free. It's possible that another promotion will be available as the full release for Wonderland rapidly approaches. But if there isn't, saving money for a new release is likely a better idea.

How much will Tiny Tina's Wonderland cost?

Tiny Tina's Wonderland will have class options (Image via 2K Games)

The full release in March will most likely cost the same amount of money as a normal Borderlands release. On the next generation consoles, games are typically $70, but Tiny Tina's will be considered a backwards compatible game which should leave it at $60 instead.

Also Read Article Continues below

So far, Tiny Tina's Wonderland looks like some great content for fans to jump into for the first time, especially if they are looking for more content after Borderlands 3. Players on both console and PC platforms will be able to play once the game is officially released.

Edited by Atul S