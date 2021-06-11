Borderlands spin-off, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, is releasing in early 2022

Gearbox announced Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, a spin-off of the popular Borderlands franchise, during the Sunner Game Fest 2021.

Gearbox’s flagship franchise, Borderlands, popularized the looter-shooter genre and created a massive fanbase. With its unique art style and quirky characters, the game sets itself apart from others. With two sequels, a prequel and a telltale spin-off, Borderlands is an established franchise by Gearbox.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is a high fantasy take on familiar gameplay

Led by none other than the fan-favorite chaotic character, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is a high-fantasy take on the familiar Borderlands gameplay. Players will be able to build, customize, and control their characters, and each character can fit into multiple classes.

Shoot 🔫, loot 💎, slash ⚔️, and cast ✨ your way to defeating the Dragon Lord 🐲 in Tiny Tina’s @PlayWonderlands 🏰 arriving early 2022!



🦄🌈💥 https://t.co/oKR01DRLjd pic.twitter.com/McQFDD6ZFr — GearboxOfficial (@GearboxOfficial) June 10, 2021

Like Borderlands 2 DLC Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep, Tiny Tina will be in charge of her game and change the world and set according to her will. The high-fantasy setting will let players take on the Dragon Lord with a rocket launcher.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands voice cast includes Ashly Burch, reprising her role as Tiny Tina, along with popular actors Andy Samberg as Captain Valentine, Wanda Sykes as Frette the Robot and Will Arnett as the Dragon Lord himself.

The game has been in development for over 10 years. Randy Pitchford, founder and CEO of Gearbox Studios, said:

For me, bringing actual Borderlands guns to fight dragons, skeletons, goblins, and more in an original fantasy world imagined by the galaxy’s deadliest thirteen-year-old, Tiny Tina, as a new, full-featured AAA video game is a dream come true.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is a full-length adventure and includes a campaign, four-player co-op, and endgame content to grind and collect. The game is on track for an early 2022 release. It will be available on PC (Steam, Epic Games Store), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

the creative director of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands @findmattcox is doing an interview after the show.



🚨 DON'T GO ANYWHERE! 🚨 — Tiny Tina's Wonderlands 🦄 (@PlayWonderlands) June 10, 2021

Fans are beyond excited to dive back into the world of the Borderlands and enjoy an unfamiliar take on a familiar franchise in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

