Borderlands The Handsome Collection

Borderlands is one of the biggest contributors to the looter shooter games and stands at the apex of the genre. Players can enjoy some of the biggest Borderlands titles for free now. Epic games, which is quite famous for their free weekly games, has revealed their new free game.

This week's free Epic Store games is none other than Borderlands The Handsome Collection. Players can download the game for free till June 4, 2020. The collection includes Borderlands 2 and Borderlands The Pre-Sequel along with all DLCs. Epic Games has been killing it with their free mystery games for a while now and users have already acquired Civilization VI and GTA 5 for free.

Steps to download Borderlands The Handsome collection for free

Download Epic Launcher. Log In to Epic launcher. Create a new account if you don't have one. Epic Launcher provides many alternatives like login through Facebook, Google etc. In the leftmost menu click on the store tab. This will open the store window. There you can spot Borderlands The Handsome Collection banner. Click on the game banner. Doing this will take you to the game page. There is a yellow tab present on the game page with "GET NOW" text. Click on get now and then click on Buy. After you are done with the free transaction. The game will be added to your libraries. Go to library tab in Epic Launcher and begin the download.

Borderlands The Handsome Collection is something that every gamer must have in their collection. It includes the enhanced versions of Borderlands 2 and Pre-Sequel. Furthermore, it includes all DLCs and character add-ons. It also includes Commander Lilith and the fight for sanctuary DLC which connects Borderlands 2 story with BDLS 3. Players who haven't tried the series should jump into it without further ado. If you face any problems feel free to ask us in the comments down below.