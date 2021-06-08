Gearbox and 2K showcase announced for June 10th, 2021

The Gearbox and 2K showcase event has been announced for June 10th, 2021, as part of the Summer Game Fest.

Gearbox Software is best known for its Borderlands game series. Led by Randy Pitchford, the studio has made some amazing games since its formation back in 1999. Over the years. 2K has published Gearbox games.

Prepare for the reveal of a new adventure from @GearboxOfficial and @2K during #SummerGameFest Kickoff Live on June 10! 🔥 https://t.co/tw2vk3KytM pic.twitter.com/lVmqBN8b8b — Summer Game Fest - LIVE This Thursday (@summergamefest) June 7, 2021

2K, along with Rockstar Games and the Privet Division, falls under parent company Take-Two Interactive. From sports games like NBA and WWE to action-adventure games like Mafia and strategy games like Civilization, 2K is known for publishing multiple games.

2K and Gearbox have now announced their presence at the Summer Game Fest.

Be Chaotic Great, a new adventure from Gearbox and 2K, awaits

Gearbox and 2K announced a joint presence at the Summer Game Fest, held on June 10th, 2021. It will take place from 11 AM PST/ 2 PM EST/ 7 PM BST/11:30 PM IST.

The joint event, Be Chaotic Great, has a website with a countdown timer until the event is live.

Annual games like NBA 2K22 and WWE 2K22 are expected to be revealed, along with new games announcements from all of Take-Two subsidiaries. Fans are also holding out hope for a Red Dead Redemption Remake from Rockstar.

Our own Randy Pitchford will be joining us during our big E3 moment! We are excited for @duvalmagic to help us share everything that Gearbox has been busy getting its hands into! The Gearbox E3 Showcase will be on Saturday, June 12 at 2pm PT/5pm ET/10pm BST! #E32021 pic.twitter.com/e5Vx3UM4Cq — GearboxOfficial (@GearboxOfficial) June 7, 2021

Gearbox also confirmed a segment at the E3 2021 on June 12th, 2021, from 2 PM PST/5 PM EST/2:30 AM IST (June 13th), hosted by CEO Pitchford.

Wonderlands, the Borderland spin-off featuring Tiny Tina

According to rumors generated online, Gearbox is making a Borderlands spin-off game called Wonderlands that will feature Tiny Tina.

The game is being developed under the codename “daffodil” and will feature a multiclass hero system similar to the mainline Borderlands series.

Wonderlands to be revealed on June 10th https://t.co/OzQgr8eBJT pic.twitter.com/J5Ky2IBUMQ — Wario64 (@Wario64) June 7, 2021

The game's existence was proven to be right when a popular data miner, Wario 64, found mentions of Wonderlands in the CSS file of the website.

As a result, fans are beyond excited to learn more about upcoming Gearbox and 2K games, including Wonderlands, on June 10th.

