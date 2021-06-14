Everything we know about Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Borderlands went fantasy during E3 when it revealed the trailer to Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, a fantasy-themed spinoff from the Borderlands games.

From the looks of it, this game will be a Skyrimesque RPG seen through the lens of Borderlands gameplay and with its unique sense of humor. There is a star-studded voice cast behind this game to further get laughs out of players.

Despite the medieval fiction setting, this will still feature loads of guns as all Borderlands games do. Here is all the info on Tiny Tina’s Worderlands available so far.

New medieval fantasy setting meets traditional Borderlands gameplay in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is set to be released in early 2022. One nice thing about this game and many others revealed at E3 is that it is playable on current and past gen consoles. Gamers can play Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands on the PlayStation 4 as well as PlayStation 5. The same goes for the Xbox One and the Xbox Series X|S.

The trailer promises some excellent dialogue, performed by strong voice acting talent. The cast includes several big names, including Andy Samberg (Valentine), Wanda Sykes (Frette), and Will Arnett (The Dragon Lord). Borderlands is a series known for its wacky humor, and it doesn’t look like that’s changing with this game.

In terms of gameplay, not much was revealed. Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands' senior producer, Kayla Belmore, has promised that this game will still be a “looter and shooter.” As of now, it doesn’t look like typical Borderlands gameplay will be lost with this title, even though it is in a new setting.

This game has apparently been in the works for a while. Executive producer and Gearbox Entertainment founder, Randy Pritchard, has said that this new game is a “culmination of over a decade of on-and-off development at Gearbox Software.”

There have also been hints here and there of Borderlands trying to stretch into the fantasy world. Borderlands 2 had a DLC called Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon’s Keep. This bit of gameplay closely resembles what was seen in the trailer to Wonderlands.

Edited by suwaidfazal