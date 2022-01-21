When does Horizon Forbidden West take place?

Horizon Forbidden West is set in a unique time period if nothing else, and it can be hard to tell when exactly it takes place. The time period in Horizon Zero Dawn, the previous game, was also vague until the end of the story when full reveals happen.

With that said, there is certainly a method to the madness of Horizon and plenty of lore to back up the setting of Horizon Forbidden West. Before jumping to the game when it releases this year, it's important to know when in history it will take place and where Aloy will be in the story.

Horizon Forbidden West is part of a post-post-apocalypse story

There are two important aspects of time for Horizon Forbidden West which include the time period and how long after Horizon Zero Dawn the story takes place. The Horizon story is based in a post-post-apocalypse world, which sends it around 1,000 years into the future.

Post-post-apocalypse means the apocalypse happened, the post-apocalypse played out, and now a new world has developed in the wake of the old one.

To be more specific, the story in Horizon Zero Dawn is set in the year 3040, nearly 1,000 years after the Faro Plague wiped out all of the old world and the life on it. That year marks Aloy winning "the proving at Mother's Heart" and starting the journey that fans and players know from the first game. Of course, that game comes to a close and the story continues in the sequel.

Horizon Forbidden West is the next game, and estimates have the story picking up about 6 months to 1 year after the first one. This would give Aloy some time to recuperate and bring her closer to the age of 20. She will be far more experienced than she was in the previous game or story.

When does Horizon Forbidden West release?

The release is less than one month away. (Image via Sony)

Players only have about one month left before the latest Horizon game releases. The official release date is February 18, 2022, and plenty of story-based trailers have continued to be released in the build up to the new game. The only downside of the release is the amount of competition in February alone.

One of the biggest competitors for that month will be Elden Ring, as well as Dying Light 2. Players will certainly have a few options to choose from, but Forbidden West is a clear front runner.

