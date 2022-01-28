How long will Elden Ring take to beat?

Elden Ring delivers a new Soulslike role-playing adventure set to test the might and patience of players around the world.

Recently, the stretch of the game compared to other games like Dark Souls and Bloodborne was confirmed to have been dialed down. While the game will still be difficult, it won't feel impossible.

With that news, producer Yasuhiro Kitao has also revealed that the game's main story will take roughly 30 hours to complete. Plenty more hours of content will be found aside from the main mission, however.

Players will have a massive open-world to explore (Image via FromSoftware)

Elden Ring has finally gone gold. That means a finalized version is available and ready to be added to digital stores or put on disks to be shipped to physical retailers.

In a livestream celebrating that fact, producer Yasuhiro Kitao talked about the game's length and difficulty. Comparing it to other Souslike games, 30 hours seem to be the average.

Dark Souls I and II are around 40 hours long each with Dark Souls 3 clocking in at nearly 32 hours. That leaves the new Hidetaka Miyazaki title just a bit shorter, but falling in line with the standard of these types of games.

When questions and concerns followed regarding the length of the game, Kitao ensured he was just speaking about the main story and that there was additional side content to take part in.

“The game as a whole is quite massive, and contains many dozens more hours worth of gameplay, but if we are talking about the main route only, it shouldn’t take much longer than that.”

Of course, this is just a rough estimate regarding the main portions of Elden Ring. It will vary depending on each player and the pace that they push through the story.

One player could be a pro at games like this, dominating every enemy and breezing through it. Another could be a novice and take their time sight-seeing or needing a bit of extra help defeating bosses.

