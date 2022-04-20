"Creates unfair lobbies and pushes people away from the game": Halo Infinite player discovers lopsided MMR system

Halo Infinite has an expansive multiplayer system with a ranking system. This is quite similar to many online games that employ a system to separate players based on their skills while matchmaking.

Such a feature becomes extremely important for a game like Infinite due to its different playlist and player skills. However, it has now appeared that its secretive MMR system is more complex than presumed.

The latest news could be even more upsetting for many players unhappy with 343 Industries. Despite making a great start, the game's steam has fallen off, with many feeling that the multiplayer modes are a major letdown.

The last thing that the developers needed to avoid was implementing an inefficient MMR system. Yet, the discovery by three Halo fans showed exactly what's wrong with Halo Infinite's current MMR system.

Halo Infinite players discover that MMR is far from perfect

Halo Infinite assigns a Match Making Ranking (MMR) to each player, which is an adaptive system. It changes based on players’ performance and how many matches they win or lose.

While the system works fine on its own, Reddit user donutmonkeyman has discovered a way to see how the game assigns MMR. The problem lies with the game having multiple modes.

The above user has found out that every player in Halo Infinite has the same MMR across different playlists. This could lead to unfair gameplay, as players who do well in one mode will have to face higher level opponents in another.

This unfair setting carries over between normal, BTB, and Ranked playlists. Players who do well in BTB will have to face higher skilled opponents in the Ranked mode.

So far, there is no explanation for the existence of such a skewed system. Having separate MMRs is not a big deal, and there are games in different genres that employ such systems. It is unclear why Halo Infinite has adopted such a system.

There could be a chance that the existing system could is the result of an accident, in which case 343 Industries should rectify the problem.

Halo Infinite players react to the improper MMR system

Following the post, many players expressed their opinions on the issue. Certainly, nobody wants an MMR that carries across different modes. One player demanded that there be a separate MMR between social and ranked playlists. This will ensure the gameplay is fair for all the players.

Once again, players showcased their exasperation at 343 Industries. One player commented that a separate MMR can be made, but it will require more concerned developers.

Another player suggested that a separate MMR for playlists could impact matchmaking. The player count of the game on Steam has been reduced to worrying numbers and perhaps a higher number of players could make a difference.

A few others are less than pleased and believe there cannot be any excuse for an unbalanced MMR system.

One Reddit user hilariously explained the accuracy of measuring skills in Ranked mode with BTB matches. The two modes are contrastingly different, with each having distinct challenges.

One Halo Infinite player narrated their experience of different quality of matches across different modes. This is likely a result of the same unbalanced system being used by 343 Industries.

While 343 Industries may have incorporated uniform MMR across all modes, players want something different. In the past, the developers have shown the intention to listen to their player base. It remains to be seen what system will be used.

