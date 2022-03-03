"Halo Infinite and 343 are making me sad": OpTic Gaming's Lucid speaks up about the lack of content and roadmap

Halo Infinite multiplayer is quickly losing the plot, which has irritated casual and professional players alike, with the latest one being OpTic Gaming's Lucid.

The start of the multiplayer scene of the latest installment of Halo was epic as the free-to-play nature made the game highly accessible. Several players were playing on different platforms, and 343 Industries seemed to have hit the jackpot. The developers emphasized their trust in the live-service model, but it seems that the promises are far from being delivered.

OpTic Lucid @Lucid_TW Halo Infinite and 343 are making me sad. That is all. Halo Infinite and 343 are making me sad. That is all.

While the game has seen updates and new content, the speed at which they're being provided is a significant talking point. Some of the content has been received in a lukewarm fashion. The delay of Season 2 is just one of many such examples where fans were displeased.

Lucid decided to share his thoughts on Twitter, given the stand of things.

Halo Infinite's current condition is displeasing players

Earlier in the day, Lucid tweeted from his own Twitter handle about the state of the game. The tweet describes the state of mind of several Halo players in recent days.

Incidentally, Lucid seems to have posted a similar tweet earlier in February. Purely based on the volume of complaints from other users, his arguments seem very much on point.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Halo Infinite is in desperate need of something... like anything Halo Infinite is in desperate need of something... like anything https://t.co/eBote2d2da

While a number of players don't define the quality of the game, they're the most critical factor for any live-service game. The number of concurrent players on Steam has fallen sharply since the game's early days. While many users play via Game Pass and on consoles, the decline in numbers on Steam is worrying.

The lack of content is just one side of the issue, as certain things are still missing from Halo Infinite. Fan-favorite modes like Forge are still unavailable that have annoyed some fans. The campaign still misses the co-op, which will likely come with Season 2.

Sean W @seanwdubs bro if im at 343 rn i launch the halo infinite tactical forge teasers immediately

Halo Infinite is in a tricky place. While the backlash against it isn't severe, it should be worrying no less. When professional players speak out against the game, it indicates genuine problems.

It remains to be seen if 343 Industries will take notice of Lucid and the opinions of other players. Halo Infinite needs content, and it needs them fast. The recent set of things isn't too promising, and the game can quickly reach a place from where it won't be easy to come back.

