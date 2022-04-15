Deprived of new content, Halo Infinite now has fewer players than Master Chief Collection on PC

Halo Infinite's player count going below that of Master Chief Collection on PC is an ominous sign for 343 Industries. At first glance, it might not seem like a major issue as the same studio is developing both.

When one goes deep into the numbers, there is a major concern of worry, and it's about Infinite and its present condition. Despite a brilliant opening, its player count falling below that of the Master Chief Collection is not a result of an isolated event.

THE RED DRAGON 🔺 @TWTHEREDDRAGON Halo Master Chief Collection has surpassed Halo Infinite in number of players on Steam.



Infinite is Free - Newer - and started out with 2x as many players.



MCC has had bigger updates than Infinite has had this year. Quite remarkable Halo Master Chief Collection has surpassed Halo Infinite in number of players on Steam. Infinite is Free - Newer - and started out with 2x as many players.MCC has had bigger updates than Infinite has had this year. Quite remarkable https://t.co/Sn6WBSvQlq

The way Halo Infinite's player count has gone down can be made into a case study. It will be a detailed exploration of how live service games shouldn't be handled, especially when developers tag it as the biggest release of the series.

Sadly for players, the content of Infinite has been less than ample, which has been a major reason for its dwindling player count.

Halo Infinite and Master Chief Collection see polarizing fortunes in player counts

The Master Chief Collection getting active player counts is a great sign. The collection has an amazing set of titles, and the entire offering comes at an attractive price. It's the perfect starting point for any player who is just getting into the Halo universe.

However, it's perturbing that the collection's player count will be greater than Infinite's. If anybody ever needs to understand the importance of content, Halo Infinite and Master Chief Collection's contrasting fortunes are perfect examples.

Halo @Halo Prepare to join the hunt, Spartans. Season 2 of Halo Infinite arrives on May 3. #HaloLoneWolves Prepare to join the hunt, Spartans. Season 2 of Halo Infinite arrives on May 3. #HaloLoneWolves https://t.co/yaokqePqIt

Content has been a major cause of concern with Infinite, and it has left many players quite dissatisfied. The recent announcements of Season 2 Lone Wolves have reignited some of the lost interest, but new content is yet to be released in the game.

The extension of Season 1 may have had its reasons, but it has led to players quickly getting bored. The lack of fan-favorite modes like forge hasn't helped the cause, and even the campaign, with a lack of co-op, has failed to sustain players' engagement levels.

Halo @Halo



aka.ms/MCC-Update Flood Firefight. Halo 3 and ODST co-op crossplay. Full custom game browser support. And, that's just for starters. The latest update for Halo: The Master Chief Collection has officially arrived. Flood Firefight. Halo 3 and ODST co-op crossplay. Full custom game browser support. And, that's just for starters. The latest update for Halo: The Master Chief Collection has officially arrived.🔥 aka.ms/MCC-Update https://t.co/PA7I2YGHN3

In comparison, several titles in the Master Chief Collection have recently received major additions that have rekindled players' interests. The biggest gainer has been Halo 3: ODST, in which fans have loved FloodFight mode. Halo 3's campaign got a co-op, despite it being missing from Infinite's campaign.

Unlike previous games, Infinite has been marketed as a live-service game. The primary objective of a live service game is to keep players engaged throughout with new content. It has also been a major area where the game has lacked depth, which has led to its player base reducing rapidly.

The importance of new content or even repeated fan-favorite ones can never be ignored. The recent spike in Master Chief Collection player count is a reason for the addition of new game modes.

While new content for older games is great news, one would expect 343 Industries to show the same urgency with Halo Infinite. While new modes have been announced and added routinely, the addition rate hasn't satisfied fans very much.

It's hard to imagine a game of the scale of Infinite having so much trouble retaining players. An important task for the developers now will be to listen to feedback and rectify the mistakes.

As for the new content, players will likely have to wait until May 3, when the new season drops. The kind of impact it can create will certainly depend on the quality of the Season 2 content.

Master Chief Collection has more players on PC for the time being. Meanwhile, Halo Infinite has an uphill task but not an impossible one.

