Halo: Master Chief Collection gets brand new additions in the form of fan-favorite FloodFight mode and campaign co-op

Halo: Master Chief Collection brought all the famous titles of the series under one roof and expanded itself to the PC. Both console and PC players can enjoy the enhanced version of several previous Halo games released in the days gone by. While the seasons have stopped, the collection has received another major update to Halo 3: ODST. 343 Industries has added the fan-favorite "FloodFight" mode, which is a hybrid of the firefight mode.

Halo @Halo



aka.ms/MCC-Update Flood Firefight. Halo 3 and ODST co-op crossplay. Full custom game browser support. And, that's just for starters. The latest update for Halo: The Master Chief Collection has officially arrived. Flood Firefight. Halo 3 and ODST co-op crossplay. Full custom game browser support. And, that's just for starters. The latest update for Halo: The Master Chief Collection has officially arrived.🔥 aka.ms/MCC-Update https://t.co/PA7I2YGHN3

The latest addition is one of many updates that 343 Industries has provided for the games that are part of the Halo: Master Chief Collection. The update to Halo 3: ODST comes in the wake of Halo Infinite's new season announcement. Players can go back to their previous titles as part of the collection to try out new modes with the recent addition.

343 Industries adds FloodFight mode to Halo: Master Chief Collection

As mentioned earlier, the FloodFight mode is an adaptation of the firefight mode. FloodFight retains the core gameplay of the original mode, where players must play in a co-op to survive the hoards of enemies. However, the nature of the enemies will change when players try this new addition in Halo 3: ODST.

The adapted model will contain enemies from the Flood instead of the regular ones. This mode follows the beta-tested version done last year. However, 343 Industries claim that they have added several tweaks to make the mode better and improve the network capacities to ensure smooth gameplay.

As for the new enemies, 343 Industries has already given briefs to players about what to expect:

"First, players will notice that Flood are accompanied by dense fog, which gives each Firefight mission a new and spooky ambiance. Players will see this fog dynamically fade in when a Flood wave spawns and fade back out when a regular Covenant wave spawns (in variants which mix Flood and Covenant enemies)."

Combatting Flood enemies in Halo: Master Chief Collection will be more challenging since they will be able to capture enemies for the first time since Halo 2.

The Flood will deploy its original tactics to defeat the players and their allies. One note of concern is that enemies can resurrect a fallen ODST, and players in such cases must fight their fallen teammates. 343 Industries further added:

"Lastly, unlike the Master Chief, ODSTs can be infected and resurrected by the Flood. Beware, as you may have to fight your own resurrected allies—or even yourself!"

However, all's not lost for the players, as they will have plenty of ammunition to combat the task they have on their hands. Players will find "boons" on their missions, which will contain various items like assault rifles to help combat the Flood.

All of these have been added to Halo 3: ODST as part of the Monday update. There are also UI changes and updates to the mod and forge tool. Players can also enjoy a co-op on Halo 3 and Halo 3: ODST campaign missions.

In addition to all this, 343 Industries has announced that there will be new additions that will be made to the games that are part of Halo: Master Chief Collection. If a Halo fan isn't happy with the state of Infinite, the Halo: Master Chief Collection is a perfect alternative they can enjoy.

Edited by Shaheen Banu