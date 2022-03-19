When does Overwatch 2 PVP beta kick off? Dates, system requirements, and more

Overwatch 2 has picked up pace following several months of silence as Blizzard has finally revealed dates for the upcoming PvP closed beta. It has certainly taken developers quite some time to give out something concrete following the confirmation of the sequel. The trailer for the sequel was dropped nearly three years ago, and many fans were unhappy with the absence of any news since. This silence broke earlier in March when the upcoming PvP test was officially announced.

Overwatch 2 will be the successor to Overwatch, the iconic title that revolutionized the hero shooter genre. With millions of players joining to play the squad-based battles, it was mainly the first game's immense success that has led to the sequel. However, given the delay, the community had doubts that the sequel would ever see the light of day. But with the PvP beta's dates now officially announced, players are closer than ever to playing the game.

Overwatch 2 PvP beta confirmed for late April

Earlier in March, Blizzard announced the upcoming PvP beta for Overwatch 2. It revealed some vital details about the beta, including the heroes and maps that players should expect. The date stated back then was late April, and Blizzard has now provided the dates when the beta testing starts.

Blizzard has now announced when the PvP beta testing will start. On April 26, all players who have been selected as testers will be able to participate in testing different elements of the game.

This beta testing will follow a more limited closed test. The closed test was reportedly conducted amongst employees and developers of Blizzard. It was limited in scope and was performed to test the server capacity and other nuances of the upcoming PvP beta.

Players will be able to enjoy the iconic 5v5 mode, where they will face off against each other as part of teams. While some heroes have been reworked, players will get to enjoy a new hero with the introduction of Sojourn. Additionally, there will be four maps across which players can enjoy the brand new Push mode.

Additionally, even more exciting things await fans if the game's director Aaron Keller is to be believed. He has apologized to fans in the past over the speed and development of the game.

"I want to thank our players for your continued support, we recognize we haven't communicated well, haven't kept you up to date, and honestly, we've let you down when it comes to delivering Overwatch content. However, we hear you, and we're committed to more continual updates on all things Overwatch 2."

He has also promised that the developers will separate the PvP elements from PvE to grant players quicker access. The first experience will be offered to players soon after the PvP test goes live at the end of April.

