xQc accidentally opens Overwatch 2 on stream, closes it immediately

Felix “xQc” Lengyel, one of the biggest names on Twitch, started off as an Overwatch pro, and it’s where he really got his start. In a recent stream, xQc went to play some Overwatch, but didn’t pay attention to what he was doing, and launched Overwatch 2 instead.

Breaking into a panic, the streamer quickly closed the game, canceling it before it could fully launch.

xQc intended on playing Overwatch, but accidentally launched Overwatch 2

The incident began with the streamer stating:

“I’ll play a couple of games of Overwatch, why not? After that I’ll do some racing or some driving, I don’t know what I’ll do after that.”

xQc originally planned on just playing some Overwatch with a few of his friends, but did not seem to pay close enough attention to what he was doing. Instead of changing the server, he launched Overwatch 2.

The test server for the game is attached to the regular Overwatch game on the Blizzard app, so mistakes like this are probably not uncommon, but xQc has a humongous viewer base. None of the game was actually shown, but he did launch it live on stream.

“Oh my f**king God, I’m going to go to f**king jail.”

The streamer panicked for several moments while closing the game, eventually getting the real Overwatch to load instead. Overwatch 2 information is under embargo right now, meaning pros and streamers who have access aren’t allowed to disclose any information.

Thankfully, Felix didn’t reveal anything pertinent other than that he has access, so it’s unlikely that any major punishments or problems will befall him.

Internet reacts to xQc’s mistake, discusses Activision Blizzard’s choices

While it was a mistake, it was still an unfortunate situation for xQc. It could lead to trouble for the streamer down the line, even if he didn’t show anything. That didn’t stop Reddit from having a field day with the clip.

Some users talked about his incredible reaction time, exhibited once he realized he’d made a mistake.

Others were shocked by Activision Blizzard trusting the streamer with sensitive information, not thinking that it was particularly wise.

Given that Overwatch 2’s test server is connected to the Overwatch icon on the app, one user was shocked Blizzard didn’t think this through. It’s a very easy to miss while getting set up to play on a stream.

Activision Blizzard hasn’t done much to give Overwatch publicity in the last few years, according to Reddit, so xQc slipping up like this has done a lot to get people talking about Overwatch 2.

In response to Felix saying he’s “going to jail,” other Redditors made light of the development and launch schedule for Overwatch 2.

Some were confused that Overwatch Contenders teams didn’t seem to have access, but the streamer did. For some, this is because Felix is a bigger star and will draw more eyes to the product. Even if he’s under embargo, at some point he’ll be able to talk about the game.

Or he’ll accidentally reveal his access to the game as shown in the clip above and get people talking.

However, people weren’t really supposed to know that the streamer had access to the game, and now it’s everywhere. If nothing else, people everywhere are talking about Overwatch 2 again, which is a positive for Activision Blizzard.

The accidental slip, while a funny moment, is still potentially a breach of Felix's NDA, and there’s no telling if the developers will penalize the streamer.

