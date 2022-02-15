"You're not being fair to them": xQc surprisingly gives his audience some dating advice

In xQc's latest stream, he spoke briefly about the world of dating, offering his advice on relationships to his audience.

Felix "xQc" is the number one streamer on Twitch, rising to the top by relentlessly streaming for usually ten hours a day, sometimes streaming for up to twenty hours. He streams a huge variety of content, from react content to GTA roleplay content, the streamer seems to do it all.

On his latest stream, he received a donation where a viewer talked about a recent story of how their crush rejected them. The viewer said they were trying to give their crush signs that they were interested in for days, but the other person did not feel the same way.

The viewer wrote:

"Hey man, I meant I had a huge crush on her and did the quote on quote signs but I didn't say, we were friends and when I confessed she said no, and that's what broke me, and now I'm scared of loving someone else fearing I wouldn't get the same feeling back."

Further adding to his wide variety of skills, the streamer started talking about how the viewer was in an unhealthy place in their relationship and continued on to give some pretty solid dating advice.

"You shouldn't be in that position for days, or for weeks, let alone months, let alone years. Like, if you're only in friendship just because you're only thinking about the next move or upgrade, you're not being doing things very healthily."

"You're not being fair to you, and you're not being fair to them either. You're being unfair and selfish to everyone."

Right after ending his spiel on healthy dating, he immediately dies in the game, eliciting a classic reaction from him.

"Oh my god! OH MY GOD!!"

A few users on Reddit reacted to the clip, laughing at the sudden ending of the clip.

With such profound advice that seemingly came as a surprise to most of his audience, one could wonder how one person can hold so many talents. From being a professional esports player to now giving dating advice, it seems his wide variety of skills keeps growing.

