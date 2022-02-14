"The lack of research in a lot of things were a ****ing disaster": xQc on MatPat's latest video on Twitch

Felix “xQc” had a few strong words against the massive YouTube star Matthew “MatPat” who is known for creating theory based videos for a wide array of topics. MatPat uploaded a video talking about Twitch streamers and how DMCA strikes affect them titled Game Theory: Dear Twitch, Grow Up!

The streamer had been watching the video along with his viewers in his chat. After he was done watching, the streamer had a few words critiquing the video and the research done for it.

“The lack of research in a lot of things were a f***ing disaster.”

xQc does not agree with what MatPat had to say about Twitch streamers in his latest video

Earlier today, the streamer had just begun his daily livestream. As he always does at the beginning, he reacted to a number of videos and other content sent to him by his viewers in his Twitch chat.

One of the videos that he ended up reacting to was MatPat’s latest theoretical video talking about various Twitch metas and in particular, the reacting meta. According to Matt, reaction-based content is the way to go for streamers for three main reasons.

In the video, MatPat cited the following rationale:

"Is it any surprise that the hottest things from 2021 to top of 2022 has been reacting to TV shows. It's easier to produce. You don't have to play anything or rely on audience participation. You can just sit there and watch a show that you enjoy and you can really focus in on your witty banter."

The video went on for a total of sixteen minutes. xQc took around twenty-five minutes to react to the entire video as he paused and played it multiple times before giving his take. As the video wrapped up, the former Overwatch professional said:

“Okay, I am not even sure on the guy. It was a pretty good video, but uhh…”

He went on to opine on the video:

“The only problem is that for a guy that… his content is like theory and research about games, or whatever, the lack of research in a lot of things were a ****ing disaster. A quick Google search could have disproven literally more than half the examples or the claims that he did in there.”

MatPat later on updated the description of the said video. The update said:

“In this episode we made mistakes when referring to certain streamers and the DMCA takedown notices. Hassan’s takedown was fake and Disguised Toast staged his takedown. We also made an error when suggesting that Twitch legitimize the TV Meta using Amazon Prime, not realizing Prime Watch Parties are a thing. We want to apologize for wrongly portraying parts of the situation and we hope that the sentiment can still shine through and raise awareness in-spite of our mistakes.”

Viewers react to xQc’s repose towards MatPat’s video

Viewers in Felix’s Twitch chat were furious at MatPat and spammed a lot of “PepePains” emoji as the video went on. A number of them said that there is a lot of misinformation in the video.

xQcOw's Twitch chat calling the video cringe and misinformed (Images via xQcOW/Twitch)

The video since then has received 1.5 million views with 129k likes. Aside from what the streamer on Twitch said regarding the video, people in the YouTube comment section also chimed in.

Viewers had a lot to say on the matter (image via YouTube)

Furthermore, they weighed in with their opinion on MatPat's presentation.

Some had a rather funny take on MatPat 's video (image via YouTube)

One comment presented a rather scathing take on the matter.

Few viewers wanted to see some harsh punishments for Twitch streamers (image via YouTube)

MatPat's video certainly elicited a plethora of opinions on Twitch due to xQc's reaction, while YouTube is ever-present with hot takes.

