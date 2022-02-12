“What are you asking us for, dumbf**k”: xQc trolls donor and Twitch chat who ask for relationship advice

Earlier today, Felix “xQc” had a hilarious response to a donation message asking for relationship advice in a very sarcastic manner. The question seemingly intended to troll the streamer and his audience.

Felix, being himself, shut down the donator’s question in such a blunt fashion that his Twitch chat went berserk after the interaction.

xQc roasts a viewer’s donation asking for relationship advice from the streamer and Twitch chat

He had just begun his daily livestream and was live for around an hour and a half, playing GeoGuessr with his Twitch chat and audience. The Canadian had put the game Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin on download and turned to play GeoGuessr until the former game finished downloading.

Right after loading into GeoGuessr, the streamer received a $5 donation from a viewer called ‘Eewoowoo’ who asked:

“I need some advice. I think I want to break up with my girlfriend of four years. We just fight so much. But when we’re good, it’s such a fun and happy time. Should I end it or try and make it work for the one-hundredth time?”

Listening and comprehending the donation message for around ten seconds, the streamer gave the following advice to the viewer:

“Umm, maybe get some, uhh… maybe talk to someone who is actually qualified to talk about it.”

He then switched his tone into a more aggressive manner and continued:

“Like a f***ing couple counselor, motherf***er! It’s like asking Twitch chat, you motherf***ers. They (Twitch chat) never had a relationship. If they did, it probably lasted for like four days! Get a counselor, dumbf**k, man, please.”

Immediately after reacting to the donator’s message, he continued playing his game. He was subsequently knocked out a few minutes after the interaction.

Fans react to xQc’s advice for the troll donation

Audiences on the streamer’s Twitch chat agreed with what he had to say. They laughed at the donor for asking advice from Twitch chat of all the people.

They even told the donor to end their relationship, while some fans in the chat said they didn’t care.

Brief about xQc

He is an internet personality and ex-professional Overwatch player who used to play as Tank. He is known for his Winston gameplay.

Felix is one of the most popular streamers on Twitch, with a massive following of 9.9 million followers and averaging 78k viewers per stream. As of February 2022, the 26-year-old has sixteen thousand hours streamed on his main channel.

