5 Twitch streamers who have been banned from the platform in the past

Twitch as a streaming platform has become stricter towards streamers and content creators. The Terms of Service (ToS) have become way more restrictive over the years, leading to several high-profile streamers receiving at least two-day worth of suspensions from the platform.

In 2021, the Twitch streaming meta shifted a lot over the course of months, which included hot tub meta, reacting meta where streamers watched copyrighted content like Gordon Ramsey’s Kitchen Nightmares and gambling meta.

A number of them hopped into various types of content. Some managed to get away, while some received a ban hammer. Here are the five Twitch streamers who have been banned from the platform in the past.

Five Twitch streamers who received a ban in the past

5) xQc

xQc has become one of the most popular streamers and content creators on the platform. The former professional Overwatch professional and Winston one-trick was handed out two bans on Twitch in the year 2021.

One of his channel bans was in August when the xQc received a day’s worth of bans for streaming copyrighted content. He was streaming the televised version of the Olympics, broadcasted in Tokyo. This was classified as a DMCA-related offense.

4) HasanAbi

Hasan “HasanAbi” is one of the few political commentators and a popular Just Chatting streamer. He is one of the three Twitch content creators recently banned for using the racial slur cra***r.

Hasan’s two moderators were seen using racial slurs in the Twitch chat, to which they received an indefinite ban on their respective accounts. After this, Hasan jumped on to defend them, and he himself received a ban hammer from the Twitch staff. He was given a seven-day suspension in December 2021.

3) JustAMinx

Rebecca “JustAMinx” is one of the most recent banned streamers who received a ban on the platform on February 8th, 2022. She, too, was banned for the same reason as HasabAbi, for using a derogatory slur.

The streamer uploaded a video on her main YouTube channel explaining the whole situation, expressed remorse and regret towards her actions, and hoped to appeal to this ban since her channel is one of her primary sources of income.

According to her, she was making salty jokes that involved using the slur, which got her a seven-day ban period.

2) Ibai

Ibai Llanos is one of the most famous Spanish content creators and streamers. He is an ex-League of Legends professional caster and commentator known for collaborating and hosting high-profile football players, including Lionel Messi, Sergio Kun Aguero, and Andres Iniesta.

He has received a total of three bans throughout his streaming career. One of the recent bans was handed out as he accidentally showed nudity on his stream. It was a one-day ban in September 2021. His longest ban, however, was three days back in 2022.

1) Pokimane

Imane “Pokimane” too has been banned on the Purple Platform. Her ban came at the onset of 2022 during the watch party meta. Streamers watched and hosted watch parties for copyrighted content like movies, TV series, and anime.

Pokimane tried to jump up the bandwagon by watching the animated series, Avatar: The Last Airbender. She had an average viewership of around 30k people when she was struck with a DMCA strike on her channel for a total of forty-eight hours. She was soon back, but more drama engulfed her later.

