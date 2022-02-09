“As always”: Pokimane announces that she’s re-signed with Twitch, set to give away a car

Imane "Pokimane" has been one of the faces of Twitch, and over the last few days, a great deal of speculation on whether she'd leave the Amazon streaming platform. This morning, Imane announced she would stay on Twitch for the foreseeable future.

Instead of announcing Twitch or YouTube, she revealed that she would be giving away a car. She then dropped a link to her Twitch account. The streamer has confirmed she's back on the Amazon platform.

pokimane @pokimanelol



instead of choosing between a red or purple car, I'M GIVING ONE AWAY



and as always, about that platform announcement...instead of choosing between a red or purple car, I'M GIVING ONE AWAYand as always, twitch.tv/pokimane about that platform announcement... instead of choosing between a red or purple car, I'M GIVING ONE AWAY 😎and as always, twitch.tv/pokimane 💜 https://t.co/UrTBpYgBvT

"About that platform announcement....instead of choosing between a red or purple car, I'M GIVING ONE AWAY and as always"

Pokimane reveals Twitch will still be her home

The announcement may have already been leaked by Twitch in a recent statement by the platform. The "Twitch Gameplan" launch event had the streamer as a guest, and it's unlikely the platform would highlight someone that is leaving or has signed elsewhere.

Pokimane is scheduled for an exclusive interview for the event, alongside Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park. If Twitch were to lose her, they would easily lose millions of viewers, as one of the most prominent streamers on the platform, period.

She could have easily gone to YouTube, as she has over 6.7M subscribers there, so it would take almost nothing to sign with YouTube Gaming instead. However, she's decided to stay with Twitch, leaving her fans ecstatic.

Either way, the streamer doesn't seem to be going anywhere anytime soon. Even with the recent JiDion drama, which appears to have been squashed, Twitch will keep a major name in the streamer.

She's a streamer who stays on the pulse of what's exciting and will undoubtedly continue to thrive as 2022 rolls on with Imane as a featured part of Twitch.

The internet responds to Pokimane’s announcement

Naturally, the internet is excited to talk about the streamer now that she's finally made her huge announcement and her latest drama appears to be over.

Of course, her audience came out in droves to support her return to Twitch.

tl Pandah @YoRedpanda @pokimanelol poki... :( you are such a strong lady! every woman should look up to you & don't you ever listen to those haters!! you are like the female version of 2PAC, an idol <3 ah and if you are ever sad again, I just put my direct messages on open, so technically you could always send one @pokimanelol poki... :( you are such a strong lady! every woman should look up to you & don't you ever listen to those haters!! you are like the female version of 2PAC, an idol <3 ah and if you are ever sad again, I just put my direct messages on open, so technically you could always send one

Others were pretty excited about the car opportunity because who wouldn't want a free car?

ConneldJonneld @conneldjonneld @pokimanelol Poki I would love the car, happy to hear about your stay on twitch @pokimanelol Poki I would love the car, happy to hear about your stay on twitch https://t.co/aGnwhOFhH5

RETRORA @Retrora @pokimanelol my 1993 honda can’t take anymore please let me have this @pokimanelol my 1993 honda can’t take anymore please let me have this

aria @AriaSaki @pokimanelol GIVE IT TO ME I'LL DRIVE US EVERYWHERE @pokimanelol GIVE IT TO ME I'LL DRIVE US EVERYWHERE 👋😩

There were a few jokers in the thread with one person referencing Mixer.

The official Twitch Twitter joined in, showing their love for the streamer in the huge announcement.

But there was nothing but love for Imane as she made her reveal about staying on Twitch for the foreseeable future.

Also Read Article Continues below

She will discuss the details on her live stream over on Twitch, but for now, Imane is confirmed to be staying on Twitch.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar