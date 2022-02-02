When is Pokimane going to reveal her new streaming platform?

Imane "Pokimane" Anys will be announcing her new streaming platform very soon, leading to many speculating about her next move.

The content creator recently announced that she has reached the end of her two-year Twitch contract. Subsequently, she will be on hold from streaming until the announcement goes live.

pokimane @pokimanelol



i’ll see you guys February 8th for the next chapter much love to you all after a wild 2 years, my Twitch contract ends today 🥲i’ll see you guys February 8th for the next chaptermuch love to you all after a wild 2 years, my Twitch contract ends today 🥲i’ll see you guys February 8th for the next chapter ❤️ much love to you all

A look into Pokimane's career on Twitch

According to a tweet made by Imane herself, she will be making her reveal on February 8, 2022. Her two-year Twitch contract ended on January 31, 2022.

Many speculate that she will return to Twitch, taking into account how she has been part of the platform throughout the entirety of her streaming career.

Remarkable success on Twitch

pokimane @pokimanelol thank you for joining my on this incredible ride~



lots of games, gifted subs, clips + more

let's reminisce together! 🤩

twitch.tv/pokimane celebrating 6 years of being a Twitch partner todaythank you for joining my on this incredible ride~lots of games, gifted subs, clips + morelet's reminisce together! 🤩 celebrating 6 years of being a Twitch partner today 😊❤️ thank you for joining my on this incredible ride~lots of games, gifted subs, clips + morelet's reminisce together! 🤩⤵️twitch.tv/pokimane https://t.co/HaDgrPLkEM

She created her Twitch channel on June 7, 2013. Over the past eight years, Imane has grown her channel to have over 8.9 million followers and averages 22.5k viewers per stream. She is the 78th most-watched streamer across the entire platform, and is the 8th most-watched variety channel for the English language.

Imane has streamed for a total of 5.1k hours since starting her Twitch career. League of Legends makes up for 24.2% of her total stream time, sitting at 1,237 hours played.

However, Valorant is quickly catching up to be one of her favorites, having streamed 427 hours of it throughout 2021 and subsequently becoming her most-streamed game throughout the year.

pokimane @pokimanelol



thanks for joining me on this wild round, really proud to be the 10th most followed channel ^_^ today we hit 4 million followers on Twitchthanks for joining me on this wild round, really proud to be the 10th most followed channel ^_^ today we hit 4 million followers on Twitch 💜❤️thanks for joining me on this wild round, really proud to be the 10th most followed channel ^_^ https://t.co/dNjzmgb0Vn

The content creator stream broke a personal viewer record on January 9, 2021, when she posted 138,482 viewers in a single stream. While streaming, she played on Offline TV's Rust server alongside various other content creators.

Where will Pokimane stream next?

Imane leaving Twitch would be a shocking sight to watch, as her streaming career is tightly intertwined with the platform. So far, the creator has not switched platforms even once.

Fans and non-fans alike anticipate her next move, with many discussing the possibility of her switching to a different platform.

pokimane @pokimanelol



6th most followed channel on Twitch :) insane.. thank you6th most followed channel on Twitch :) insane.. thank you 💜6th most followed channel on Twitch :) https://t.co/PKW2YopJmm

While many believe the platform will fight for her to stay, the sudden move of Ludwig Ahgren, Twitch's former most-subscribed streamer, was completely unexpected.

Along with Ludwig's switch being a shocker, Jeremy "Disguised Toast" Wang's move back to Twitch was not far behind in terms of reactions. Despite the two staying on different platforms, they have voiced the same criticism regarding Twitch, stating that they felt undervalued by the Amazon-owned platform.

Twitter chimes in on Pokimane's announcement

Pokimane's announcement regarding her streaming future has elicited a plethora of reactions on Twitter.

Looking for a profile pic 🍞🔪🌱 @Butterflykkuno



... but then again Lud was *the* most subbed streamer on the platform and Twitch still let him go @pokimanelol mmmm... she'll resign with Twitch. She's like, one of their most popular female streamers... but then again Lud was *the* most subbed streamer on the platform and Twitch still let him go @pokimanelol mmmm... she'll resign with Twitch. She's like, one of their most popular female streamers... but then again Lud was *the* most subbed streamer on the platform and Twitch still let him go

Anxsaa @Anxsaa3

tl;dr idt poki will go YT. 2/2 @pokimanelol Poki already has a position on Twitch in regards to female streamers. Moving to YouTube would create competition for herself. Despite many of her likely fans willing to spend more time on YouTube, not everyone who uses Twitch would use YouTube.tl;dr idt poki will go YT. 2/2 @pokimanelol Poki already has a position on Twitch in regards to female streamers. Moving to YouTube would create competition for herself. Despite many of her likely fans willing to spend more time on YouTube, not everyone who uses Twitch would use YouTube.tl;dr idt poki will go YT. 2/2

TSM tannerslays @TannerSlays



Wherever you decide to go, the supporters will follow @pokimanelol Poki to YouTube????Wherever you decide to go, the supporters will follow @pokimanelol Poki to YouTube???? 👀 Wherever you decide to go, the supporters will follow

Suffice to say, the streamer's next move will be thoroughly anticipated and assessed by viewers.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul