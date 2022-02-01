Pokimane announces Twitch contract expiry, to reveal her “next chapter” on February 8

Imane “Pokimane” Anys just announced the end of her Twitch contract. Currently among the biggest streamers on the platform, Imane tweeted about the end of her contract, mentioning the start of a new era from February 8, 2022.

after a wild 2 years, my Twitch contract ends today 🥲i'll see you guys February 8th for the next chapter ❤️ much love to you all

Poki left the interpretation of the "new chapter" to her viewers. She could be indicating towards a change in the platform, which has been a recent trend with the Twitch streaming community.

What does Pokimane's announcement about her Twitch contract's expiry mean for the future?

While we look forward to Imane's announcement on February 8, the community can't help but speculate about her potential moves. So what are her potential moves?

Pokimane might renew her current Twitch contract and remain a content creator on the platform. Currently known as the "face of Twitch," Pokimane is their biggest streamer, and caters for a huge fraction of the traffic on their platform.

Twitch makes it a point to take care of its partners, and this can best be seen in the latest drama surrounding Poki and JiDion. JiDion's hate-raid on Poki's stream was met by an immediate suspension and a subsequent permanent ban. The relationship already established between Poki and Twitch may be difficult to rebuild with another platform, which might influence the star to remain on Twitch.

so here's a list i'm tired of people minimizing the harassment i've received over the last week to "just L+ratio spam"

The alternative route would be to leave Twitch for a platform such as YouTube or Facebook Gaming. Fellow streamers Valkyrae and Disguised Toast are represented on these websites, respectively. Both of these streamers were formerly partnered with Twitch and have been open about their disapproval of the workings of the platform.

Valkyrae's recent decision to re-sign with YouTube and Ludwig's shift to the same might influence Imane to take similar steps. Poki's YouTube account already has 6.71 million followers. A shift to this platform would be relatively easy, while allowing her more freedom with her content.

Moreover, her journey with Twitch has been a bumpy relationship. Poki has been at the center of several controversies and also received a ban for flouting DMCA regulations. Shifting to a new platform would provide her with a fresh start.

confirmed 48 hour suspension!see you guys monday morning for a 12 hour comeback stream 😎

However, losing her as a partner would have a harrowing effect on Twitch. They would lose a major amount of footfall on their platform, which would mean lesser revenue. Moreover, Poki's influence may cause a sudden surge in a shift of streamers (as well as fans) from Twitch to other platforms like YouTube, Facebook Gaming, and Mixer.

Viewers excited at new prospects

Viewers and content creators alike seem excited about Poki's announcement, due in 8 days. Showing their support, fans assured her that they would follow into whatever decision she makes, while others continued to speculate about her possible options.

I will be there, Poki. @pokimanelol I just re-logged into Facebook after 10 years, bought YouTube premium, activated phone verification on Twitch, signed up for DLive, and called Microsoft to lmk if Mixer is returning.I will be there, Poki. @pokimanelol I just re-logged into Facebook after 10 years, bought YouTube premium, activated phone verification on Twitch, signed up for DLive, and called Microsoft to lmk if Mixer is returning.I will be there, Poki.

KNG Advyth @Advyyth @pokimanelol they really banned jidion for you an you boutta dip on them.... damn... @pokimanelol they really banned jidion for you an you boutta dip on them.... damn...

Jordy🤟🏽 @aboywithablog @BhavitaWasTaken @pokimanelol Ready for anything cause if you start ready u ain’t got to get ready. @BhavitaWasTaken @pokimanelol Ready for anything cause if you start ready u ain’t got to get ready. https://t.co/t8BAng4NdB

... but then again Lud was *the* most subbed streamer on the platform and Twitch still let him go @pokimanelol mmmm... she'll resign with Twitch. She's like, one of their most popular female streamers... but then again Lud was *the* most subbed streamer on the platform and Twitch still let him go @pokimanelol mmmm... she'll resign with Twitch. She's like, one of their most popular female streamers... but then again Lud was *the* most subbed streamer on the platform and Twitch still let him go

loon @pettikawa @ven0ph most likely means she will be switching to a different streaming platform @ven0ph most likely means she will be switching to a different streaming platform

Pokimane is a member of the popular content organization OfflineTV. She is known for her variety of content, including gameplays of Valorant, Minecraft, League of Legends, etc., and content created with the OfflineTV members.

Edited by R. Elahi