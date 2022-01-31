Pokimane calls out celebrities promoting NFTs without knowing what they are, Ranboo, GeorgeNotFound, and more react

Pokimane recently sent out a Tweet that condemns well-known internet icons for involving themselves in non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and stated how ignorant they are about the very products they promote.

The rise in NFTs is an interesting topic that has been surging across the internet since the beginning of 2022 and have grappled attention from almost everyone.

pokimane @pokimanelol nothing makes me cringe more than seeing celebrities/influencers promote NFTs knowing damn well they have no clue what they’re talkin abt nothing makes me cringe more than seeing celebrities/influencers promote NFTs knowing damn well they have no clue what they’re talkin abt 😭

Her Tweet is starting to attract some attention itself as other streamers/gamers are sharing their opinions on the matter. Some are taking it as a joke and tossing fun at her, while others are either supporting or downright mocking her for the comment.

Pokimane slams internet personalities who try to show fake knowledge on NFTs

One big streamer, GeorgeNotFound, directly replied to the Twitch streamer's Tweet and tried joke with her about his personal NFT. Drama surrounding people who've spent thousands of dollars on these digital pictures seems to have turned into something to make fun of between the two.

To further the joke, Pokimane made an offer for the image above to which George stated it was too low.

pokimane @pokimanelol @GeorgeNotFound i’ll give u 2 gifted subs for it @GeorgeNotFound i’ll give u 2 gifted subs for it

After Pokimane's opinion on the matter, other streamers and Twitter users began claiming the image as their own, furthering her point of frustration towards the entire subject and towards those who take it seriously without proper knowledge.

Ranboo, another Twitch streamer, added to the slight after he made a 'moving NFT.' He explained that it's worth more and should be looked at with more attention.

Ranboo @Ranboosaysstuff @GeorgeNotFound

Guys? @pokimanelol Mine too. It moves so it must be worth more! Right guys?Guys? @GeorgeNotFound @pokimanelol Mine too. It moves so it must be worth more! Right guys?Guys? https://t.co/AeqoJ9B6kH

Other streamers immediately jumped into the fun, and asked her where to look for the 'cringe' they labeled the NFT situation. Some streamers felt a little left out and wanted to dive into the door that she opened with her statement.

dk @dakotaz @pokimanelol Where the @‘s - I want to cringe too. @pokimanelol Where the @‘s - I want to cringe too.

As with most gamers/viewers who aren't a fan of hers, some comments were directed towards negative behavior in the past and made fun of the Tweet as a whole.

aiden @aidenhowxrd @pokimanelol nothing makes ME cringe more than Streamer Girls who say the N word and brush it off like it was no big deal cus it was “so long ago” and “you’re not the same person”. @pokimanelol nothing makes ME cringe more than Streamer Girls who say the N word and brush it off like it was no big deal cus it was “so long ago” and “you’re not the same person”.

Pokimane still seems to be receiving backlash from events in previous days, ultimately countering her point on NFTs and adding more fuel to the fire.

