“The mental gymnastics have no extent”: Pokimane explains why she isn’t going to change to appease haters

During her recent livestream, a viewer pointed out Pokimane's clothing, stating that haters would use it as an excuse to justify their actions. Poki had an interesting response to this.

Imane "Pokimane" Anys is no stranger to hate. The hugely popular streamer often finds herself at the center of controversies, and has seemingly developed a thick skin.

While explaining the different ways in which haters would find excuses to justify their actions, Pokimane asserted that changing herself is not the solution. Implying it to be an exhaustive process, Poki maintains that the haters would never be pleased by any changes she inculcated.

"The mental gymnastics have no extent."

Pokimane provides her logic for not changing to please haters

Before providing her take on the subject, Poki mentioned that she felt the viewer's perception required some change.

"I don't think this is a very good way to look at things and let me tell you why."

Maintaining a cool demeanor, Poki explained the persistent tendencies of her haters. Poki talked about how a change in her dressing sense, to either more conservative or more revealing, would still garner the same hate as they would find a different excuse such as her makeup.

"Even if I wore extremely conservative clothing, they would use my makeup as an excuse."

She called out the hypocrisy of the haters, mentioning how not wearing makeup would also cause criticism.

"Even if I wore no makeup, they would use the way I look without makeup as an excuse."

Mr Beard @mrbeardofficial People like you that shame women for wearing makeup are the exact same people who shamed the picture of Pokimane without makeup on. Men will force the beauty standard onto women that they have to wear makeup and then shit on women for wearing it. There’s no winning People like you that shame women for wearing makeup are the exact same people who shamed the picture of Pokimane without makeup on. Men will force the beauty standard onto women that they have to wear makeup and then shit on women for wearing it. There’s no winning https://t.co/Li1uuU7Iys

Continuing on the example, Poki then talked about how in a hypothetical situation where she would've been a V-Tuber, the haters would still find faults in her.

"Even if I didn't exist and used a V-Tubing animation, they would say 'Oh, your V-Tuber is the reason why you're getting whatever (hate)-"

imane 💜 @imane to those telling me to “move on” or “stop dragging it out”..



i’ll move on once i stop receiving 1000s of hate messages daily! 🙂 to those telling me to “move on” or “stop dragging it out”.. i’ll move on once i stop receiving 1000s of hate messages daily! 🙂

Poki wrapped up her explanation by implying that haters will always find an excuse to attack her. Thus, continuously changing herself and her actions to please others does not seem to be a viable option.

Stating that doing her own thing without trying to appease the haters is the best solution, she concluded her statement on the matter:

"The mental gymnastics have no extent, so I might as well do whatever the f*** I want. Wear whatever the f*** I want and say whatever the f*** I want. And whatever 'whatever' the f*** I want. *laughs* So, yeah. That's my logic, at least."

imane 💜 @imane pokimane @pokimanelol it's bouta be 2022 and people are still mad about women in gaming? it's bouta be 2022 and people are still mad about women in gaming? all the quote rts who have no idea what i’m talking about, but feel the need to insult me / female streamers in general, are only proving my point 🤠 twitter.com/pokimanelol/st… all the quote rts who have no idea what i’m talking about, but feel the need to insult me / female streamers in general, are only proving my point 🤠 twitter.com/pokimanelol/st…

Pokimane has a long history of dealing with haters

Being the "face of Twitch" has brought a lot of undue, hateful attention towards Pokimane. While most of the hate is assumed to be stemming from misogyny, the streamer's extreme popularity has also caused her issues.

The most recent controversy surrounding Pokimane is the JiDion hate-raid that was conducted on her stream. The controversy led the streamer to reveal evidence of thousands of hate messages that she receives daily.

pokimane @pokimanelol



so here's a list i’m tired of people minimizing the harassment i’ve received over the last week to “just L+ratio spam”so here's a list i’m tired of people minimizing the harassment i’ve received over the last week to “just L+ratio spam”so here's a list ⬇️ https://t.co/BUa7oqgRPB

Also Read Article Continues below

Luckily, Pokimane also receives immense support from the streaming community. The Offline TV star has seen her share of controversies and drama, yet continues to be among the most popular streamers on the Twitch platform.

Edited by R. Elahi