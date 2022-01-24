Why the Pokimane vs JiDion and Ninja drama isn’t going to end anytime soon

The names of Imane "Pokimane" Anys, JiDion "Jidionpremium", and Tyler "Ninja" Blevins continue to reverberate in the media following the controversial hate-raid saga and other events that took place in early January 2022.

Despite the involved creators explicitly wishing or attempting to move on from the drama, it is seemingly reignited every other day, with more and more piling on to give their own opinion on it.

Anys recently addressed the drama once again, telling people she would cease talking about it if people would stop harassing her for the same.

imane 💜 @imane u move on first, ya freakin weirdos u move on first, ya freakin weirdos 😒

Pokimane calls out people for continuing to harass her

The popularity of the names involved in the Anys, Jidionpremium and Ninja controversy is seen as a substantial contributing factor towards the issue being brought up often.

Each of the creators mentioned above hones large fanbases, who can be seen vehemently defending their respective favorite under tweets and posts made by the others.

This resultingly spins into arguments and more significant debates, sometimes prompting other content creators to respond and drive traffic on the conversation even further.

Pokimane brought up the situation once again after a similar situation. Here a group of creators discussed the situation while making statements about her, her alleged boyfriend, and her fans. She watched the clip, and several people in her chat asked her to move on, prompting her to say the following:

"To anyone that wants me to move on: One, if i can make some content out of something, it's my prerogative to. Two, I will happily move on once I don't turn my stream on every single day and have randoms be like, 'L! L!'"

The creator has reportedly received many comments across her Twitter and Twitch channel regarding the situation, with alleged fans of Jidionpremium and Ninja spamming her with negativity.

As such, Anys has chosen to directly call them out in the past few streams and has also repeatedly addressed misconceptions or confusion regarding the drama that took place.

imane 💜 @imane to those telling me to “move on” or “stop dragging it out”..



i’ll move on once i stop receiving 1000s of hate messages daily! 🙂 to those telling me to “move on” or “stop dragging it out”.. i’ll move on once i stop receiving 1000s of hate messages daily! 🙂

Anys has mentioned the same on her Twitter account as well. Unfortunately, the wave of comments against her continues to pour down on her posts and in her streams. This has led to accounts being banned from her account and platform across the board.

Several Reddit users brought up how many anti-fans of Pokimane have been non-stop posting about the creator on TikTok, with many making up false claims, which further increases hatred towards her.

NInja and his wife have yet to comment on their involvement in the situation in a public setting. In contrast, Jidionpremium has supposedly moved on and is posting his usual content on Twitter. After receiving a wave of backlash for his actions, he apologized to her in a tweet.

