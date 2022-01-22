“Happy you heard my apology”: JiDion and Pokimane on good terms again as hate-raid controversy ends

Following a series of tweets posted by streamers "JiDion" Adams and Imane "Pokimane" Anys, it seems that the controversy surrounding the two has finally come to an end.
JiDion, who has been indefinitely suspended on Twitch following his hate-raid on Pokimane, tweeted an apology to the Moroccan-Canadian streamer, whilst taking accountability for his actions.
The hate-raid has been a major topic within the Twitch community, with personalities such as Ninja also being dragged into the controversy. The sexist harassment faced by Pokimane following the hate-raid triggered a social media movement which brought streamers together to show their support for her.
JiDion and Pokimane feud finally comes to an end
After the tumultuous start to the new year, the saga of Pokimane VS JiDion has finally come to an end. The latter recently posted a public apology to Pokimane via his second YouTube channel.
Promising to do better, his statement also appealed to his fanbase, requesting them to stop their wanton hate towards Pokimane. Aside from the video, he also tweeted an apology.
Following these events, Twitch rejected Adams' appeal regarding his channel's permanent ban. He shared a screenshot of the message on Twitter, again taking accountability for the entire event.
Pokimane responded to his apology on Twitter, acknowledging it and expressing her desire to drop the issue altogether. JiDion, who shares the sentiment, proceeds to wish her the best for her career.
Post the "#dijonout," neither parties have put out any further statement on the issue. JiDion went on to thank his fanbase for their constant support.
Fans stay upset at JiDion
While the two creators may have sorted their differences, the sentiments don't extend to their fanbase. Pokimane's audience, although glad for the apology, continue to feel disgruntled towards JiDion.
JiDion's fanbase, while agreeing to move on from the issue, remains polarized on the final outcome of the feud.
As JiDion looks to continue his streaming career on YouTube, his followers have come to his support for this change.
While the feud between the creators seems to have finally reached its conclusion, the fans remain somewhat hostile towards each other. The topic may continue to be prominent due to its ties to the harassment faced by popular female streamers on the platform. The impact of JiDion's perma-ban on the streaming realm remains to be seen.
