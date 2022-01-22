“Happy you heard my apology”: JiDion and Pokimane on good terms again as hate-raid controversy ends

Following a series of tweets posted by streamers "JiDion" Adams and Imane "Pokimane" Anys, it seems that the controversy surrounding the two has finally come to an end.

JiDion, who has been indefinitely suspended on Twitch following his hate-raid on Pokimane, tweeted an apology to the Moroccan-Canadian streamer, whilst taking accountability for his actions.

The hate-raid has been a major topic within the Twitch community, with personalities such as Ninja also being dragged into the controversy. The sexist harassment faced by Pokimane following the hate-raid triggered a social media movement which brought streamers together to show their support for her.

pokimane ⚔️ @pokimanelol 🏻 i’m glad he apologized and told his viewers to chill. hope he does better in the future and that this’ll is the last time i have to talk about this i’m glad he apologized and told his viewers to chill. hope he does better in the future and that this’ll is the last time i have to talk about this 👍🏻

JiDion and Pokimane feud finally comes to an end

After the tumultuous start to the new year, the saga of Pokimane VS JiDion has finally come to an end. The latter recently posted a public apology to Pokimane via his second YouTube channel.

Promising to do better, his statement also appealed to his fanbase, requesting them to stop their wanton hate towards Pokimane. Aside from the video, he also tweeted an apology.

JiDion's apologies to Pokimane (via Twitter/Jidion6)

Following these events, Twitch rejected Adams' appeal regarding his channel's permanent ban. He shared a screenshot of the message on Twitter, again taking accountability for the entire event.

Dijon @Jidion6 It’s all my faults boys I promise I’ll do better It’s all my faults boys I promise I’ll do better❤️ https://t.co/0WXnT4VSNU

Pokimane responded to his apology on Twitter, acknowledging it and expressing her desire to drop the issue altogether. JiDion, who shares the sentiment, proceeds to wish her the best for her career.

JiDion's response to Pokimane's acknowledgment (via Twitter/Jidion6)

Post the "#dijonout," neither parties have put out any further statement on the issue. JiDion went on to thank his fanbase for their constant support.

JiDion thanks his fanbase (via Twitter/Jidion6)

Fans stay upset at JiDion

While the two creators may have sorted their differences, the sentiments don't extend to their fanbase. Pokimane's audience, although glad for the apology, continue to feel disgruntled towards JiDion.

Fans remain upset with JiDion (via Twitter/Pokimanelol)

A fan questions the true intentions behind JiDion's apology (viaa Twitter/Pokimanelol)

A fan's supportive message to Pokimane (via Twitter/Pokimanelol)

JiDion's fanbase, while agreeing to move on from the issue, remains polarized on the final outcome of the feud.

JiDion's fans chime in (via Twitter/Jidion6)

As JiDion looks to continue his streaming career on YouTube, his followers have come to his support for this change.

Fan proclaims YouTube's superiority over "L-loser" Twitch (via Twitter/Jidion6)

While the feud between the creators seems to have finally reached its conclusion, the fans remain somewhat hostile towards each other. The topic may continue to be prominent due to its ties to the harassment faced by popular female streamers on the platform. The impact of JiDion's perma-ban on the streaming realm remains to be seen.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul