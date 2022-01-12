“I’m so upset right now”: Twitch streamer banned for DMCA expects payment for “sick days”

Twitch streamer Danyell "TheDanDangler" was recently banned for DMCA infringement. The ban was enforced as a result of her watching popular TV show Forged in Fire live on stream. This comes after the bans on Pokimane and Disguised Toast earlier this week.
Left utterly perplexed by the situation, Danyell took to Twitter to inform her fans and lambast the streaming platform.
DMCA bans Danyell for watching TV on stream
Danyell also described how the ban came at a bad time, stating that her dog was in critical care and that she had contracted COVID. She went on to say that Twitch does nothing for its streamers in terms of sick days and time off, essentially arguing that the company should compensate her for the time she can't stream.
A small number of loyal fans came to wish her well, hoping that she can get through the hardships and return to streaming.
However, almost everyone else responded to the tweet by questioning her decision to watch the TV show when DMCA has recently been active on Twitch. Furthermore, many claimed that she was aware of her actions.
Other users commented on her complaints about paid leave, mocking her and saying that she is self employed and can take time off at her leisure. Some also brought up that she has been regularly taking time off and that if she needed more money, she could have kept streaming.
The common theme in these replies is that people held her responsible for breaking Twitch's DMCA rules. Multiple tweets claimed she shouldn't be playing the victim to try and garner more attention for a problem she caused. Some even stated that this should be deleted to try and save face.
Usually, when a streamer is banned, there is a war of opinion on whether it was just or not, but this specific situation seems to have elicited a nearly unanimous opinion on the internet.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
While almost no one gave her sympathy for the ban, many believed this was either an intentional attempt to garner more attention or that she willingly ignored the rules of Twitch to create lazy content while she was sick.