The entire Pokimane Twitch ban drama explained

Earlier today, Imane "Pokimane" Anys received her first-ever ban on Twitch. The ban came as a shock to Pokimane's fans since although the streamer has previously inched close to a ban, she has never actually received one.

The streamer's channel has been taken down from the purple platform after she was caught hosting a watch party for Avatar: The Last Airbender on her livestream, which goes against the platform's copyright policies. However, this cannot be termed as an honest mistake on Pokimane's part since the streamer took measures to prevent a ban by mirroring the series on her stream.

Pokimane received her first-ever Twitch ban since 2013

The 24-year-old Moroccan streamer has been streaming on Twitch since 2013 and has inched very close to being banned several times. However, in 2022, she finally received her first Twitch ban for streaming copyrighted content.

Watching TV shows and music videos on livestream have become a recent trend among streamers and have also previously led to Twitch giant xQc receiving multiple bans on the platform. Pokimane seems to be the first big streamer to receive this DMCA strike in 2022 for watching Avatar: The Last Airbender.

However, the RTS owner seems to be taking her Twitch ban like a champ, making jokes about the same. Her ban even prompted fellow streamer Disguised Toast to take down all VODs and clips of him reacting to copyrighted content.

pokimane @pokimanelol the fire nation attacked

Toast @DisguisedToast



@pokimanelol when the world needed him most, he vanished (and deleted all his vods and clips from the past 2 weeks)

pokimane @pokimanelol @DisguisedToast i did everything you said.. and yet still 😭😭

The star's Twitch ban prompted reactions from fans and fellow streamers alike.

While it was earlier unknown how long the streamer's Twitch ban would last, the OfflineTV star took to Twitter to announce that she would remain banned on the platform for 48 hours. However, she also promised her fans that after her ban was lifted, she would host a 12-hour stream to make up for the loss.

pokimane @pokimanelol

confirmed 48 hour suspension! see you guys monday morning for a 12 hour comeback stream 😎

Twitch is infamous for the random bans it hands out to its streamers every once in a while. However, the DMCA strikes have been a repeated occurrence lately and have struck down many big streamers in the recent past, with OfflineTV star Pokimane being the latest target.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar