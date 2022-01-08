Pokimane fans slam Twitch as she gets banned for watching 'Avatar' on stream

Renowned streamer Pokimane received a temporary 48 hour ban from Twitch this morning for streaming Avatar: The Last Airbender for 10 hours straight on her 'Watch Party' stream. The Twitch DMCA drama continues as her channel gets yet another ban after a long time.
Hosting 'Watch Parties' is a recent trend on Twitch, but streaming TV shows is always a risky matter.
Pokimane fans slam Twitch for banning her
Pokimane streamed the anime Avatar: The Last Airbender on her stream for 10 hours straight. Her fans were having a good time and everything was going as planned. However, things took a different route when her stream stopped and fans weren't able to spot her channel anymore.
Twitch DMCA banned her channel with a 48 hour suspension as they did not have an official license to stream the anime on their platform. Fans were notified about the same by Pokimane's tweet and started slamming the streaming platform for their "unfair" decision.
Other famous streamers like Disguised Toast requested that Twitch talk about their strict guidelines with more transparency.
The Twitter Poki community speaks out
Fans on Twitter had some pretty wild tweets regarding the recent drama, and they have some strong opinions on the same. While the community is divided, some are calling this ban fair and others are pointing fingers at Twitch for holding out on banning others.
Some fans also believe that Twitch should educate upcoming and existing streamers about their rules and ban system.
While streaming movies and TV shows has become a common trend in the Twitch community recently, fans have been speculating about bans of this kind for quite some time. However, more news could arise after Pokimane's 48 hour suspension gets lifted on Monday, and fans will have to wait to hear what she has to say about the same.
