Pokimane fans slam Twitch as she gets banned for watching 'Avatar' on stream

Renowned streamer Pokimane received a temporary 48 hour ban from Twitch this morning for streaming Avatar: The Last Airbender for 10 hours straight on her 'Watch Party' stream. The Twitch DMCA drama continues as her channel gets yet another ban after a long time.

Hosting 'Watch Parties' is a recent trend on Twitch, but streaming TV shows is always a risky matter.

Pokimane fans slam Twitch for banning her

pokimane @pokimanelol the fire nation attacked

Pokimane streamed the anime Avatar: The Last Airbender on her stream for 10 hours straight. Her fans were having a good time and everything was going as planned. However, things took a different route when her stream stopped and fans weren't able to spot her channel anymore.

pokimane @pokimanelol

see you guys monday morning for a 12 hour comeback stream confirmed 48 hour suspension!

Twitch DMCA banned her channel with a 48 hour suspension as they did not have an official license to stream the anime on their platform. Fans were notified about the same by Pokimane's tweet and started slamming the streaming platform for their "unfair" decision.

Other famous streamers like Disguised Toast requested that Twitch talk about their strict guidelines with more transparency.

The Twitter Poki community speaks out

Streamers will do dumb stuff, but Twitch's DMCA negligence puts them firmly at blame for the latest saga.



Andrew 'Ducky' Amos @dvcky_

Streamers will do dumb stuff, but Twitch's DMCA negligence puts them firmly at blame for the latest saga.

Latest for

dexerto.com/entertainment/… The Twitch "TV show meta" bubble is about to burst. With Pokimane's ban, fingers are being pointed everywhere.

Fans on Twitter had some pretty wild tweets regarding the recent drama, and they have some strong opinions on the same. While the community is divided, some are calling this ban fair and others are pointing fingers at Twitch for holding out on banning others.

J Smeth @Jsmeth_ In the wake of the Pokimane ban, I really can't tell if streamers do know that streaming TV shows is illegal.



(This is apparently unpopular opinion.)



But simply stating the terms/laws on your site, is not the same as training your creators.



J Smeth @Jsmeth_ In the wake of the Pokimane ban, I really can't tell if streamers do know that streaming TV shows is illegal.

(This is apparently unpopular opinion.)

But simply stating the terms/laws on your site, is not the same as training your creators.

Twitch can do more to educate.

Donavan (Cripp Daddy♿™️) @YungCrippComedy Pokimane getting banned the same day Leafy uploads

Pokilover77 @Pokisimp77 #poki #imane How dare they ban queen Pokimane for streaming avatar. She shouldn't have been banned for that considering that everyone streams Naruto and other huge animes and nothing happens. #unbanpokimane

Some fans also believe that Twitch should educate upcoming and existing streamers about their rules and ban system.

neline1 @inelsandneline

@pokimanelol

neline1 @inelsandneline

@pokimanelol

gets banned from twitch? Are you guys really tryina slide? Pokimane is one of the nicest people on twitch and yet the audacity to ban her? #TwitchFixYourBanSystem

While streaming movies and TV shows has become a common trend in the Twitch community recently, fans have been speculating about bans of this kind for quite some time. However, more news could arise after Pokimane's 48 hour suspension gets lifted on Monday, and fans will have to wait to hear what she has to say about the same.

