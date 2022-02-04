“It’s bigger than black n white”: Pokimane unexpectedly appears in a picture with JiDion after recent hate-raid controversy

Following a bit of drama that played out between Twitch streamers Pokimane and JiDion, their feud apparently seems to be dissolving as a tweet ran across social media displaying the two together. The entire Twitch community was taken aback as major conflicts arose from their former situation.

A couple of weeks ago, tension boiled between Pokimane and JiDion, bringing out a heated dispute that involved a couple of warnings and a ban dished out by Twitch. Now, everyone who's been following their quarrel is sitting in shock as both are seen in the same room with smiling faces.

Pokimane and JiDion settle their dispute and join together for a Q&A

JiDion sent out this tweet below followed by a few images of Pokimane sitting next to him eating food. He held an excited look on his face, further confusing everyone involved as their rivalry started to fade as a result.

WiDion @Jidion6 Ask me and Poki questions Ask me and Poki questions https://t.co/WwG3s8WCuk

Pokimane sent out a reply to JiDion's tweet, all but confirming that she's in on the shift in their relationship. She hints that the Q&A is big and might lead to further involvement with her former stream raider.

Everyone dashed to react to JiDion's tweet and expressed their surprise as she called out many of JiDion's fans for supporting him. After so much hate brewed between the two, it's hard to believe that it's all over after one message.

Amugsy⚡️ @Amugsy_ @JakeSucky We got farmed for impressions and views @JakeSucky We got farmed for impressions and views💀

In addition, some are stating that JiDion played Ninja and swapped sides as a result:

In the end, countless viewers are expressing how they feel duped and that Pokimane and JiDion used them for views/attention:

cloudz @CloudzHimself @Jidion6 real question: Are you and poki chill now or? @Jidion6 real question: Are you and poki chill now or?

Others make a bold claim that the photo isn't real and that it's an edit. Regardless, there is more to be heard from both Pokimane and JiDion as the community remains dumbfounded.

Those who don't believe the image posted is real are calling it a hack edited by Photoshop:

pront0 @elpront0 @Jidion6 they need to take photoshop away from y'all lmao @Jidion6 they need to take photoshop away from y'all lmao https://t.co/2iB0nX8rwP

Many are having trouble processing what is happening, but some are giving it the benefit of the doubt and are happy about their make-up.

QTCinderella @qtcinderella @Jidion6 This photo is the first thing to give me hope in years @Jidion6 This photo is the first thing to give me hope in years

JiDion also seems to have a history of this type of behavior, as his fans recall in the past:

Ferg @Ferg @Jidion6 Dude this guy can be friends with anyone after beef @Jidion6 Dude this guy can be friends with anyone after beef

After treading on thin ice for a bit, he seems to have rallied his Twitch fan base back to his corner.

A final resolution is sure to follow as these two Twitch streamers start to become amicable with one another. The hate raids have stopped for now, and JiDion seems to have learned his lesson after his non-permanent ban.

