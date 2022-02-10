"My third one will be permanent, which is terrifying!": JustaMinx reveals she might be gone forever from Twitch after another ban

Rebecca “JustaMinx” recently uploaded a video on her main YouTube channel where she revealed that there will be some changes in her content style.

She uploaded a seven minute long video titled “Everything is about to change,” where she talked about how her content related to comedy skits and shock value needs to be taken a notch down. If she somehow manages to get banned once more, she will be off of the Purple Platform forever.

“As we all know, this is my second Twitch ban, meaning and after having a talk with Twitch, my third one will be permanent, which is uh, terrifying!”

JustaMinx releases a statement clarifying her ban on Twitch

Minx was banned from Twitch on February 8, 2022. The reason behind her ban was because she used the racial slur “c*****r” and making an edgy joke about the same. She was handed a seven-day ban period, which she is currently serving.

This was her second ban on the platform. In the video, she mentioned:

“Its coming full circle. It’s for derogatory slur. Now I am not laughing because I am repenting. And I am hoping I can appeal. Because you know it is my main source of income. I make literally like everything over there (Twitch). The slur was c****er.”

minx @JustaMinx youtu.be/aXvU0gMIfts



more serious based video for once more serious based video for once youtu.be/aXvU0gMIftsmore serious based video for once

The streamer uploaded a new video to her channel where she spoke how she needs to make changes around the content she develops and the humor around it. She started right off the bat by introducing herself, and talked about how there would be changes in her article. At the 0:42 minute mark she said:

“First things first, I am not a comedian. But the thing is, I try to do some form or shape of comedy online, hence why all my breakdowns a bit. Why I plant sushi in a trash bag to eat the sushi out of, to get that either gasp, like a shock value from you guys, or the attention thing and so dumb, its somehow funny.”

Minx continued by saying how she walks on a razor edge and lands up saying controversial words:

“With that, I do say things that are walking a fine line like c*****r. So I need to change myself first of all. I am going to be trying to, here I am on the line right now. I am gonna try to walk before the line.”

She further continued:

“What that means for me as a content creator kinda freaks me out because I feel like my whole thing is, what the hell? Like shock value. Literally I am always acting like a gap shy in order to get some type of click or whatever.”

Minx also mentioned how she lived in a content creator house and could not move around freely. If she lands up coming on her friends’ stream, then there was a chance of them getting banned because of her:

“You know I live in this content house and it’s so weird because I am not able to… I have to creep around the house and in case someone’s livestreaming, I could get them banned.”

Fans react to JustaMinx’s revelation about her third ban

Audiences on YouTube were supportive towards the streamer.

Minx's viewers and fans on her YouTube comments section reacting to her revelation (Images via YouTube)

Also Read Article Continues below

For those unaware, JustaMinx is a 25 year-old Irish streamer and content creator. She recently joined the esports organization ENVY along with CodeMiko. She is a very prominent internet personality who has 706k subscribers on YouTube and actively streams on Twitch too.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan