Who is CodeMiko? A look at the VTuber's career as she's revealed to have joined ENVY

Youna “CodeMiko” Kang, a popular VTuber, announced today that she joined ENVY as a content creator. ENVY Gaming is making strides in the gaming, esports, and content development fields. They're now bringing on CodeMiko to help them expand their creator team, which currently includes streamers like JustaMinx and the Botez sisters.

ENVY used a well-constructed video to announce this on Twitter and YouTube, highlighting Miko's personality for those who may not know who she is. The video shows CodeMiko as a person wearing a digital screen of Miko's face, implying that she will interact with the other members and roam around the house with them.

What is known about the popular VTuber CodeMiko?

CodeMiko is a 31-year-old South Korean-American VTuber and Twitch streamer who has 676k followers on Twitch and 396k subscribers on YouTube. She started streaming on Twitch in 2017 and is still actively streaming.

CodeMiko has embraced two personas for her stream: The Technician and CodeMiko. She regularly interviews several content creators and internet personalities for her Twitch streams using technological elements such as motion capture suits, motion capture gloves, facial tracking, and AR/VR.

She is known for pushing the boundaries and adding highly innovative VTuber technologies to her livestreams. The interactivity present in every broadcast makes Miko sparkle, aside from being a one-of-a-kind character.

The streams are a "quasi interactive rpg, where it's kind of like an arcade and a game and a stream and an RPG all simultaneously," as the Technician defines them.

Viewers can not only change Miko's physical traits (on occasion), but they can also meddle with Miko's stream using bits, Twitch's unique currency, by chatting in the chatroom.

How does CodeMiko's VTube model work?

CodeMiko and The Technician at work (Image via ginx.tv)

She can leave her chair and wander around her room as much as she wants because she employs full-body motion tracking. Miko is also unlike VTubers in that she isn't just a nice model that can move around; she is essentially embedded in a video game engine which is Unreal Engine 4, which means she can be manipulated to stroll into different areas and interact with objects in the digital realm in real-time.

The tech she uses is pretty huge. She uses Unreal Engine 4 for the VTuber model, a motion capture suit from Xsens, motion capture gloves from Manus VR, and a facial tracking helmet from MOCAP Design to create her CodeMiko avatar.

Also Read Article Continues below

The 36k polygons that make up the CodeMiko avatar were created using Autodesk Maya and Adobe Substance. This contrasts with the original CodeMiko project, which she developed independently. She now employs a full team, including an engineer, an artist, an animator, an evaluator, a publicist/PR specialist and a manager.

Edited by Srijan Sen