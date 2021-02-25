CodeMiko calls out 'simp' fans in the most polite way possible during her live stream

CodeMiko is a popular Twitch streamer who uses a xsens-motion capture-suit to render a digital avatar on stream. Her digital avatar is popularly known as Miko.

In a recent video, CodeMiko had good advice for all her fans. However, this advice included calling out the 'simps' as well.

CodeMiko calls her simps out on her live stream very politely.

In this particular stream, Miko wasn't streaming in her virtual avatar. This 42-second clip was her advising fans, but she chose her words carefully.

CodeMiko had already been banned a couple of times last year. Some fans predicted this segment could potentially get her banned as well. She asks her male followers to spend less time on Twitch and a female streamer's chats.

"When it comes to finding women, I'm just going to tell you guys straight. Umm, maybe spend less time on Twitch, and on female streamer chats."

Fans praised her thoughts because they made sense. However, there was also a part of her fan base worried that she might get banned. However, some fans also believe that the streamer didn't badmouth Twitch.

Fans also speculated that CodeMiko implied simp without saying the word. Twitch updated their TOS last year, forbidding streamers from using words like "incel" and "simp." Using such words can potentially get streamers banned.

The internet believes that CodeMiko is one of the smarter Twitch streamers. She cares about her fans and wants them to have a real social experience rather than sit back home and watch streamers on the internet.

Even Corpse Husband, in one of his recent videos, advocated fans going out and engaging in physical activity. in the real world.

However, considering the current situation around COVID-19, going out in crowds might not always be safe. Those who venture outside should be mindful of maintaining social distancing norms and of always wearing a mask.