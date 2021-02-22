What is CodeMiko really like off-camera? 

CodeMiko's one of the most popular VTubers in the world. There has been a steady rise in Vtubers (virtual YouTubers) recently. VTubers are streamers who utilize pictures, animation, or digital art to represent themselves.

Code miko is stream goals , she's amazing at everything she's accomplished — Mistah J The Clown Prince (@Mistah_JTV) February 6, 2021

CodeMiko uses the Unreal Engine software for her avatar. This is a huge leap in VTubing, streaming, and computer animation. Her suit alone might cost upwards of $30,000, so this undertaking is no small thing.

I strongly recommend watching codemiko on twitch, she uses Unreal Engine for her avatar and the immersion + interaction she has with chat because of that technology is amazing 👌🏻 — Chris (@gameswithchris_) February 17, 2021

CodeMiko's body is mapped out by someone known as The Technician. The Technician has worked on developing, engineering, and rigging. The Technician's real name has not been revealed yet. No one knows how she became such a great designer.

Who is CodeMiko in real life?

In one stream, The Technician tried to reveal that she has a boyfriend. She called her her boyfriend during the stream, who was pretending to be a robot. It showed that The Technician and her boyfriend, Brandon Winfrey, share a nerdy sense of humor.

Technician Tweet: My boyfriend @bwinfrey is real. He is not a bot. pic.twitter.com/iyfYdMpUOD — Miko (@thecodemiko) December 14, 2020

Brandon Winfrey is a writer at Insomniac Games, well known for Marvel’s Spider-Man and the Spyro The Dragon series.

CodeMiko’s content revolves around talking to people.

The Technician describes CodeMiko this way:

“This is a quasi interactive, RPG, Livestream where it’s kind of like an arcade and a game and a stream and an RPG at the same time. It’s crazy, just know that.”

The content CodeMiko produces on Twitch consists of a lot of interviews and hanging out in chat. In CodeMiko’s Twitch stream, viewers can interact with her avatar and alter its details.

Twitch Bits allow users to make explosions, unmute and mute CodeMiko.

In November 2020, CodeMiko posted a tweet of her process, which went viral. People were astonished to see the streamer's tech setup and how nicely the movements translated to the 3D model.

Since the tweet emerged, Pokimane and other streamers have appeared on Twitch streams with CodeMiko. CodeMiko's views have soared since.

WANNA SEE SOME TECH?!! This is Miko being mocapped live by technician with facial tracking! pic.twitter.com/a3A5gLWANv — Miko (@thecodemiko) November 29, 2020

There is a lot of mystery surrounding The Technician and her VTuber avatar. Neither her birthday nor her age is confirmed. Some believe she is 26 years old, while others disagree.

CodeMiko tends to reveal little details about herself in passing. It's safe to say that she will eventually reveal more information about herself.

